American Airlines is now preparing to re-enter its fleet of 24 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes into service.
The Boeing 737 MAX is back in the air after fatal crashes (2020)
02:17 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
American Airlines is now preparing to re-enter its fleet of 24 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes into service.
The Boeing 737 MAX is back in the air after fatal crashes (2020)
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
JP Morgan Chase & Co. Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on accountability for mega banks in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on April 10, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
JPMorgan CEO: Crypto is like 'pet rocks'
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Barbara Corcora rent thumb
'Shark Tank' star discloses how much she pays for her home
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A customer wears a face mask as they lift weights while working out inside a Planet Fitness Inc. gym as the location reopens after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on March 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Planet Fitness CEO explains how it keeps gym memberships at $10
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ifeoma ozoma risk takers laptop
This techworker went public with her story of discrimination. Now she's helping others do the same
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Released Twitter emails show content moderation conversations before 2020 election
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: In this photo illustration the FTX logo and mobile app adverts are displayed on screens on November 10, 2022 in London, England. The Bahamas-based crypto exchange's larger rival, Binance, walked away from a potential bailout deal, as FTX struggles with a wave of customer withdrawals that have created a liquidity crunch. (Photo Illustration by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
FTX founder 'vaguely aware' of lending customer funds to hedge fund
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
richard branson cnntm vpx
Richard Branson on the risk of starting a new airline in the 70s
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NOVEMBER 29, 2022—CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA— Yoel Roth, formerly from Twitter, on day two of the Knight Foundation's Informed, Conversations on Democracy in the Digital Age. (Photo by Patrick Farrell)
Former top official at Twitter speaks out after working with Musk
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg thank Congress for tech legislation inaction
Watch 'The Monopoly Man' transform into deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Brian Moynihan Poppy Harlow interview 1129 SCREENSHOT
Bank of America CEO predicts 'mild recession' next year
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Matthew Weaver
Railway union organizer has a message for Biden
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A view of a temporarily closed JCPenney store at The Shops at Tanforan Mall on May 15, 2020 in San Bruno, California. JCPenney avoided bankruptcy after the company paid down paid $17 million in debt on Friday after missing two previous payments.JCPenney has an estimate $3.6 billion in debt.
Is JCPenney relevant to younger shoppers? CEO says yes
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
video thumbnail china factory clashes
Video shows workers clash with police at world's largest iPhone assembly factory
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
stay woke musk vpx
Elon Musk mocks shirts he found in Twitter's building. See Don Lemon's response
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

United Airlines placed a massive order for at least 200 Boeing planes on Tuesday, split between two models dogged by recent problems: the 737 Max and the 787 Dreamliner.

It’s a crucial vote of confidence for Boeing, which took tens of billions of dollars in financial losses due to the problems with the two planes. The Federal Aviation Administration grounded the 737 Max for 20 months starting in March 2019, halting deliveries of the jets, after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. The 787 was not grounded but the FAA halted deliveries for roughly a year due to quality control issues.

Even beyond those problems, Boeing has been losing the competition with European rival Airbus on new orders, especially for single-aisle jets like the 737 Max. It has done better in competition for widebody plane orders, but has faced problems there as well, with delays for a new model of the 777, the 777X, and the halt in 787 deliveries.

While neither United (UAL) nor Boeing (BA) would reveal pricing details, the list price of the jets total more than $37 billion. Even with the deep discounts typical of such purchases, the order will likely amount to tens of billions of dollars in sales Boeing (BA) desperately needs.

United said the firm orders for 100 twin-aisle 787 Dreamliners, along with an option to buy 100 more, will represent the largest widebody jet order on record by any US carrier.

“The Boeing team is honored by United’s trust in our family of airplanes to connect people and transport cargo around the world for decades to come,” said Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing’s commercial aircraft division.

The 787 is a plane used primarily on long-range overseas routes. The model’s purchase represents United’s belief that there is pent-up demand for international travel, which has not bounced back as quickly as US domestic passenger demand over the last year. Some countries — notably China — still have strict restrictions on flying into the country, and some passengers are concerned about foreign travel.

But United will take delivery of the planes over the course of the next 10 years, during which time any restrictions and concerns may become distant memories. And the first 100 Dreamliners it receives will replace retiring older 757, 767 and 777 jets already in United’s fleet. Some of those older planes date back at least 30 years.

United’s options for 100 additional Dreamliners represents the company’s plans to expand its fleet and its reach into international markets.

“This order…creates new opportunities for our customers, employees and shareholders by accelerating our plan to connect more people to more places around the globe,” said United CEO Scott Kirby.

United generally picks Boeing over Airbus

The order, while an important lift for Boeing, isn’t a total surprise.

Airlines have a financial interest in sticking with the same model plane once they commit to it. The companies are able to save on pilot training and spare parts costs by populating their fleets with the same models.

Unlike a driver who can seamlessly move between car makers, commercial pilots are limited to flying only the model on which they are certified. While United has some orders with Airbus (EADSF), nearly 80% of its existing fleet is composed of Boeing jets.

“We have a large installed base of 787s,” said Kirby when asked on a press call about potentially increasing purchases of a competing Airbus model. “The economics of bringing in another fleet type doesn’t make sense.”

Boeing started taking orders for the Dreamliner in 2004, and United was one of its earliest US customers. It is made of a lighter-weight composite material than the aluminum used to build most commercial jets, giving it much better fuel economy and thus operational savings compared to the older planes it will replace in the United fleet. United has yet to decide how many of each of the three different models of the Dreamliner it will take.

The 100 737 Max jets United is buying includes 44 planes for which it already had an option to purchase, and 56 new orders. In June 2021, it announced the purchase of 200 of the 737 Max jets, along with 70 competing planes from Airbus, in the largest aircraft order that United has ever placed.