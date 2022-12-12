In pictures: Snow covers London
Published 9:11 AM EST, Mon December 12, 2022
Snow has blanketed London and large parts of the United Kingdom on Monday, December 12, shutting schools and causing widespread disruption across a country struggling through a winter energy crisis.
Britain recorded the coldest day of the year during the early hours of Monday morning, with temperatures as low as minus 15.7 degrees Celsius (4 degrees Fahrenheit) in northern Scotland, according the UK's national weather service.
Despite the disruption, the arrival of snow two weeks before Christmas brought a festive atmosphere to the capital's parks and streets.