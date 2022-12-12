People walk on a snow-covered pathway near the Tower Bridge in London on Monday, December 12.
In pictures: Snow covers London
People walk on a snow-covered pathway near the Tower Bridge in London on Monday, December 12.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Published 9:11 AM EST, Mon December 12, 2022

Snow has blanketed London and large parts of the United Kingdom on Monday, December 12, shutting schools and causing widespread disruption across a country struggling through a winter energy crisis.

Britain recorded the coldest day of the year during the early hours of Monday morning, with temperatures as low as minus 15.7 degrees Celsius (4 degrees Fahrenheit) in northern Scotland, according the UK's national weather service.

Despite the disruption, the arrival of snow two weeks before Christmas brought a festive atmosphere to the capital's parks and streets.

Snow-covered offices and buildings, including the Shard skyscraper, sit along the south bank of the river Thames.
Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images
Two red London buses are seen stuck in snow in north London's Muswell Hill.
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
A swimmer dips her feet in Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
People carry sleds up a hill in London's Greenwich Park. The arrival of snow two weeks before Christmas brought a festive atmosphere to the capital's parks and streets.
Victoria Jones/PA Images/Getty Images
Snow covers rooftops and roads along a canal in east London's Wapping.
Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images
Mounted soldiers ride along the Mall in central London during the changing of The King's Guard.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
A man jogs along a snow-covered road.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Cyclists pass two people riding horses through Hyde Park.
Ben Cawthra/Shutterstock
A mother pulls a sled with her daughter in north London.
Dinendra Haria/LNP/Shutterstock
A visitor takes pictures of a snow-covered Regent's Park in London.
Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A resident walks their dog after low temperatures and overnight snowfall in south London.
Richard Baker/In Pictures/Getty Images