The cliché about award shows is that it’s an honor just to be nominated. In the case of the Golden Globes, that might not be quite true after a much-covered scandal that drove the show off television earlier this year, but in terms of usefulness, its populist choices do provide an element of cover for an Oscar telecast that’s desperate to attract more viewers.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) annual presentation is being welcomed back on NBC, after the Los Angeles Times’ reporting on the group’s lack of diversity and questionable ethical practices prompted the network to shelve it for a year, and Hollywood to back away from the ceremony. Having endeavored to address those issues on both fronts, the Globes are here again, although not everyone has embraced the event or the HFPA with open arms.

Still, aside from a boozy looseness in the room itself, the Globes have traditionally derived much of their cachet from serving as a potential predictor for the more prestigious Academy Awards, even if some of the industry’s guild honors, like the Producers Guild of America and Directors Guild, generally have a more reliable track record. With award-show ratings down across the board, nominating popular, widely seen movies is considered one of the best things that the entertainment industry can do in order to fuel additional interest in its televised honors.

While as usual exhibiting their own unique quirks and foibles, Globes voters did just that by nominating the year’s biggest hit, “Top Gun: Maverick,” which has earned nearly $1.5 billion worldwide; and another sequel that’s expected to make sizable waves at the box office, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which opens in the US on December 16.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" debuts Dec. 16. Disney

Other more populist choices, at least in terms of having attracted people to theaters, include the multi-verse dramedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and the biographical “Elvis.”

The HFPA also represented “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in the show with nominations for supporting player Angela Bassett and its song by Rihanna. The original “Black Panther” remains the only Marvel movie to have garnered a best picture Oscar nomination, and including those kind of titles is perceived as adding sizzle to telecasts that have seemingly suffered in part for honoring small-boned movies like “Nomadland” and “CODA,” which drew most of their viewers via streaming services (Hulu and Apple TV+, respectively).

The steep decline in award-show viewing, exacerbated by the pandemic, hasn’t made studios or talent any less enthusiastic about earning such recognition. Beyond the prestige, there’s also potential actual value in that attention, which explains why Hollywood still courts entities like the HFPA and critics groups, even if curious viewers are more likely to consume nominees like “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “TAR,” which have failed to generate much enthusiasm as theatrical attractions, in the comfort of their homes.

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in the film 'The Banshees of Inisherin.' Aidan Monaghan/Searchlight Pictures/20th Century Studios

Nominating blockbuster movies like “Avatar” and “Top Gun” won’t fix everything that ails the TV-awards industrial complex, but it will at least help avoid the “What’s that?” phenomenon associated with nominating little-seen contenders.

In that sense, however tarnished the Golden Globes might be, its example could be another factor that helps point the way for the Oscars when those nominations are unveiled in January.