SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 09: A Rivian electric pickup truck sits in a parking lot at a Rivian service center on May 09, 2022 in South San Francisco, California. Shares of Rivian stock fell 13 percent after Ford, which currently owns as 11.4 percent stake in the electric car maker, is planning to sell 8 million of its 102 million shares. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Rivian has a cult-like following. Can the maker of pricey EVs scale?
04:11 - Source: CNN Business
Markets and Investing 16 videos
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 09: A Rivian electric pickup truck sits in a parking lot at a Rivian service center on May 09, 2022 in South San Francisco, California. Shares of Rivian stock fell 13 percent after Ford, which currently owns as 11.4 percent stake in the electric car maker, is planning to sell 8 million of its 102 million shares. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Rivian has a cult-like following. Can the maker of pricey EVs scale?
04:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer wears a face mask as they lift weights while working out inside a Planet Fitness Inc. gym as the location reopens after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on March 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Planet Fitness CEO explains how it keeps gym memberships at $10
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A traveler walks along a moving walkway between terminals at Logan International Airport in Boston, the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
trivago CEO: Travel costs are up. Here's how vacationers are reacting
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Twitter Tesla
Analyst: Musk 'circus' is hurting Tesla
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on September 13, 2022 in New York City. U.S. stocks opened lower today and closed significantly low with the Dow Jones dropping over 1,200 points after the release of an inflation report that showed prices rising more than expected in the last month. The Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed prices rising 8.3% over the last year, for which economists had predicted an 8.1% increase. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Market strategist on where stocks are likely headed next
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Happy children in carnival costumes trick or treating with pumpkin basket in the old wooden house. Halloween party.
Spirit Halloween CEO lists some of the hottest costumes this year
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Nouriel Roubini Markets Now
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
StockX products
StockX CEO: Here's how we authenticate sneakers, trading cards before sale
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Markets expert: It's time to play defense
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
London CNN  — 

Rivian said Monday it would no longer pursue a deal with Mercedes to build electric vans for businesses in Europe.

In a statement, CEO RJ Scaringe said the company needed to be strategic about its investments.

“At this point in time, we believe focusing on our consumer business, as well as our existing commercial business, represent the most attractive near-term opportunities to maximize value for Rivian,” Scaringe said.

A memorandum between Rivian and Mercedes was agreed just three months ago. They had planned to produce two large vans — one based on Mercedes’ engineering and another with “second-generation” Rivian engineering.

The two companies said Monday they may still collaborate in the future.

Rivian, which is known for its electric trucks, generated huge hype when it made its public market debut in 2021. It raised roughly $12 billion in the biggest US offering since Facebook’s debut in 2012.

In this Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, photo R.J. Scaringe, Chief Executive Officer of Rivian poses for a photo in Plymouth, Mich.
In this Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, photo R.J. Scaringe, Chief Executive Officer of Rivian poses for a photo in Plymouth, Mich.
Paul Sancya/AP

Rivian's CEO created buzzy, outdoorsy EVs. Now big automakers are coming after it

But worsening market conditions have hurt the loss-making company, whose shares are down 74% year-to-date.

The company is also burning through money. It ended September with $13.8 billion in cash, compared to almost $17 billion at the end of March. Over the summer, it laid off 6% of its workforce.

Mercedes said Monday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Polish government to build its first plant just for electric vans in Jawor, where it currently makes combustion engines and batteries for cars. The build-out would not be affected by Rivian’s decision to withdraw from their deal, according to the company.

“We will continue with full speed and determination to scale up electric vehicle production in our first dedicated electric van plant,” said Mathias Geisen, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Subsidies in US President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act for car manufacturers who buy US-made components, including EV batteries, are also muddying the investment outlook. Europe claims the act will make it harder for European firms to compete and could divert investment away from the bloc.

— Anna Cooban contributed reporting.