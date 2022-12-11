Los Angeles County grants girl license to own a unicorn -- if she can find one

(CNN) The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has issued its first ever unicorn license.

Madeline, a local 6-year-old, wrote a letter to the department requesting official approval for her to own a unicorn -- if she could find one.

In a handwritten letter posted to the department's Facebook page, she wrote, "Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response."

The department lauded Madeline's commitment to "responsible pet ownership" in the Facebook post.

A portion of this image has been obscured by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control to protect personal information.

"It is always rewarding to hear from young people who thoughtfully consider the requirements of providing a loving home to animals," wrote the department, which omitted Madeline's last name.

