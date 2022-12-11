Melitopol attack aftermath
Start your week smart: Ukraine, Winter storm, Bangladesh, Lockerbie, Grant Wahl

By Andrew Torgan, CNN
Published 8:56 AM EST, Sun December 11, 2022
If all goes according to plan, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will splash down in the Pacific later today. The agency’s Artemis I mission, the next step in preparing to return humans to the moon, lifted off on November 16. The uncrewed spacecraft traveled beyond the moon, reaching a maximum distance of nearly 270,000 miles from Earth – farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Multiple explosions have been reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and in annexed Crimea – including at a Russian military barracks.

• An atmospheric river event, bringing ample amounts of moisture to the West this weekend, will gradually move across the country and bring hazardous weather to millions – including potential blizzard conditions in the Midwest and tornadoes in the South.

• Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Dhaka on Saturday calling for the dissolution of parliament to make way for new elections, and demand the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.  

• A Libyan man accused of being involved in making the bomb that destroyed Pan Am flight 103 over the town of Lockerbie in December 1988 is now in US custody, authorities in Scotland said today.

• Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world. He was 49.

The week ahead

Tuesday

Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of the failed crypto exchange FTX, has agreed to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on December 13 as questions and confusion swirl about the collapse of his companies. In November, Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO of FTX after it and dozens of affiliated companies filed for bankruptcy in one of the most stunning corporate implosions ever. Almost overnight, customers around the world were left scrambling to recover billions of funds that they’d deposited on the platform, while Bankman-Fried’s own multibillion-dollar personal wealth evaporated

And it’s Taylor Swift’s birthday! The Grammy-winning artist turns 33.

Wednesday

The Federal Reserve will wrap up its two-day meeting with a decision on interest rates. At its last meeting in November, the central bank raised rates by three-quarters of a percentage point – its fourth straight hike of such magnitude. However,  Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested at that time the Fed may soon begin to slow the pace of hikes

December 14 also marks 10 years since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. A memorial honoring the victims opened to the public last month.

Thursday

Taylor Swift (yes, her again) returns to the forefront as Congress seeks answers from the CEO of Ticketmaster’s parent company after a ticketing snafu ahead of Swift’s “Eras” tour left millions of unhappy fans without the ability to see her perform. The House Energy and Commerce Committee sent a letter to Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino earlier this month demanding a briefing on what went wrong and what steps the company is taking to fix the problems. Committee members want to meet with Rapino by December 15.

Hear why America’s power grid is so vulnerable

In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN law enforcement correspondent Whitney Wild checks in from Moore County, North Carolina, where thousands were left in the dark for days following targeted gun attacks on two electric substations. She explains why authorities believe the country’s power grid is an especially attractive target for extremists, and what could be done to protect it. Listen here for more.

Photos of the week

WNBA star Brittney Griner arrives in San Antonio on Friday, December 9. She was<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/09/us/brittney-griner-release-us-arrival-friday/index.html" target="_blank"> released from Russian custody</a> in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images
People stand in front of Mount Semeru a day after its volcanic eruption in Indonesia's East Java province on Sunday, December 4. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/04/asia/indonesia-semeru-volcano-erupts-intl/index.html" target="_blank">The eruption</a> prompted nearly 2,000 people to evacuate their homes, authorities said.
Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images
US Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks at his election night party in Atlanta after he was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/06/politics/georgia-senate-runoff-voting/index.html" target="_blank">projected to win the Senate runoff in Georgia</a> on Tuesday, December 6. Warnock's win over Republican challenger Herschel Walker gives Democrats a 51-49 majority in the Senate. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/11/08/politics/gallery/us-midterm-elections/index.html" target="_blank">See more photos from the 2022 midterm elections</a>.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Chinese leader Xi Jinping joins retired leaders as well as members of the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee as they <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/06/china/china-jiang-zemin-memorial-service-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">pay their final respects to former leader Jiang Zemin</a> at the Chinese PLA General Hospital in Beijing on Monday, December 5. Jiang died November 30 at the age of 96.
Li Xueren/Xinhua/Getty Images
A newborn rests in a hospital's intensive care unit where the window is protected by sandbags in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, December 6.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Morocco's Achraf Hakimi tries to win the ball from Spain's Dani Olmo, foreground, during a World Cup match on Tuesday, December 6. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/06/football/morocco-spain-qatar-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Morocco upset Spain in a penalty shootout</a> to advance to the tournament's quarterfinals. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/11/20/football/gallery/world-cup-2022/index.html" target="_blank">See the best photos from the 2022 World Cup</a>.
Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images
Ballet dancers go over their routines during a rehearsal of "The Nutcracker" in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday, December 7.
Matias Delacroix/AP
Kansas State kicker Ty Zentner is carried by his teammates after hitting the game-winning field goal in overtime to defeat TCU and win the Big 12 championship on Saturday, December 3.
LM Otero/AP
Ukrainian servicemen are deployed near the town of Lyman, Ukraine, on the front lines of fighting with Russia, on Thursday, December 8.
Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
Italian skier Giovanni Franzoni crashes on a super-G run during a World Cup event in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on Sunday, December 4.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Dina Boluarte receives the presidential sash as she is sworn in as Peru's new president on Wednesday, December 7. Boluarte's predecessor, Pedro Castillo, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/07/americas/dina-boluarte-profile-intl-latam/index.html" target="_blank">was removed from office and arrested on Wednesday</a> for unconstitutionally declaring the temporary closure of Congress, according to several constitutional analysts in the country. At least seven cabinet ministers and other senior officials resigned in protest of Castillo's move, accusing the former president of attempting a coup. Boluarte was Peru's vice president. She is now the first female president in Peru's history, and the sixth Peruvian president in less than five years.
Guadalupe Pardo/AP
A man prepares Christmas trees to sell in Hong Kong on Friday, December 2.
Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images
Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff members picket outside the Times' office after walking off the job on Thursday, December 8. A <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/07/media/new-york-times-strike/index.html" target="_blank">24-hour strike</a> began at midnight after management and the workers' union failed to reach an agreement for a new contract.
Julia Nikhinson/AP
A woman in London watches an episode of the newly released Netflix documentary series "Harry and Meghan" on Thursday, December 8. The first three episodes of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/08/uk/harry-meghan-netflix-takeaways-scli-intl/index.html" target="_blank">the series</a>, which is about Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were released on Thursday.
Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden hugs Cherelle Griner in the White House Oval Office after the release of her wife, WNBA star Brittney Griner, on Thursday, December 8.
Adam Schultz/The White House/Getty Images
Photographers gather in front of Portugal's bench before the team's World Cup match against Switzerland on Tuesday, December 6. They were focused on superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/06/football/portugal-switzerland-world-cup-cristiano-ronaldo-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">dropped from the starting lineup</a> by manager Fernando Santos. The bold decision paid off for Santos, however, as Ronaldo's replacement, Gonçalo Ramos, scored a hat trick in a 6-1 victory.
Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty Images
Actress and comedian Keke Palmer <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/04/entertainment/keke-palmer-baby-bump-snl-monologue/index.html" target="_blank">reveals her pregnancy</a> during her "Saturday Night Live" monologue on December 3. This will be her first child.
Will Heath/NBC/Getty Images
A brown bear named Mark walks inside his cage at a restaurant in Tirana, Albania, on Saturday, December 3. After living in the cage for more than two decades, Mark is <a href="https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/behind-bars-no-longer-albanias-last-restaurant-bear-2022-12-07/" target="_blank" target="_blank">starting a new life</a> at a sanctuary in Austria.
Gent Shkullaku/AFP/Getty Images
Displaced people wait for UNICEF to distribute food and other items at a camp on the outskirts of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Monday, December 5. Thousands of people fled clashes between the army and the M23 rebel group.
Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images
US soccer players Giovanni Reyna, left, and Tyler Adams sit with their heads in their hands after being <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/03/football/usa-netherlands-world-cup-2022-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">eliminated from the World Cup</a> on Saturday, December 3. They lost to the Netherlands 3-1 in the round of 16.
Patrick Smith/FIFA/Getty Images
Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former chief operating officer of failed blood testing startup Theranos,  arrives at a federal court in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, December 7. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/07/tech/sunny-balwani-theranos-trial-sentencing/index.html" target="_blank">He was sentenced</a>  to nearly 13 years in prison  for fraud.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Green Bay wide receiver Christian Watson leaps over the goal line for a touchdown during an NFL game in Chicago on Sunday, December 4. Green Bay won 28-19. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/09/12/sport/gallery/nfl-2022-season/index.html" target="_blank">See the best photos of the 2022 NFL season</a>.
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends the Kennedy Center Honors with her husband, Paul, on Sunday, December 4. It was Paul's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/04/politics/biden-kennedy-center-honorees-white-house/index.html" target="_blank">first public appearance</a> since he was brutally attacked in October.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Gymnasts perform on a beach in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday, December 3.
Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images
Revelers wear devil masks and black sheepskin representing <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2016/12/21/health/strange-christmas-traditions" target="_blank">Krampus</a> during a traditional holiday performance in Bad Mitterndorf, Austria, on Monday, December 5.
Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, holds the hands of US Treasurer Lynn Malerba at the unveiling of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/08/economy/us-currency-first-time-two-women-signatures/index.html" target="_blank">the first US banknotes printed with two women's signatures</a> Thursday, December 8, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Shelby Tauber/Reuters
Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou makes a save against Spain during their World Cup match on Tuesday, December 6. Bounou came up big in the penalty shootout as well, making several stops to help <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/06/football/morocco-spain-qatar-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">knock out Spain</a>.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
A first-prize trophy is shown off at the Mzayen World Cup, a camel pageant held in the Qatari desert, on Friday, December 2.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Singer Shania Twain performs at the People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday, December 6.
Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC/Getty Images
From left, referees Stéphanie Frappart, Neuza Back and Karen Diaz shake hands prior to a World Cup match between Costa Rica and Germany on Thursday, December 1. Frappart, who led the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/world-cup-2022-12-01-2022/h_9e54a9b7b64fac9df31c09b2f48fcc93" target="_blank">historic all-female trio</a>, became the first woman to referee a men's World Cup match.
Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images
Paddleboarders compete in a race on the Seine River in Paris on Sunday, December 4.
Julien De Rosa/AFP/Getty Images
Ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo sits in a car after leaving a police station in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, December 7. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/07/americas/dina-boluarte-profile-intl-latam/index.html" target="_blank">Castillo was removed from office and arrested on Wednesday</a> for unconstitutionally declaring the temporary closure of Congress, according to several constitutional analysts in the country.
Gerardo Marin/Reuters
The <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/07/world/december-cold-moon-full-mars-eclipse-scn/index.html" target="_blank">last full moon of the year</a> rises behind the Galata Tower in Istanbul on Wednesday, December 7. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/11/24/world/gallery/photos-this-week-november-17-november-24/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 34 photos</a>.
Emrah Gurel/AP
The week in 33 photos

Check out more moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

The 16th annual “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute” airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CNN. Co-hosts Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa will be joined by actors including Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Justin Theroux, Tenoch Huerta, Simu Liu, and Iman Vellani. Additional special guests include Bill Nye, Naomi Campbell and legendary songwriter Diane Warren, who will perform with singer and actor Sofia Carson. Learn more about this year’s Top 10 CNN Heroes here.

The final three episodes of “Harry & Meghan” will land on Netflix Thursday. The documentary series comes more than a year and a half after the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which contained a flurry of criticisms of members of the royal family and caused turmoil at the palace.

In theaters

Dust off your 3D glasses … 13 years after “Avatar” dazzled audiences with its then-groundbreaking 3D format, its long-awaited sequel is finally here. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is the return trip to Pandora that director James Cameron has been working on since 2013. The sci-fi epic opens on Friday.

What’s happening in sports

World Cup

Morocco made history Saturday as the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal, defeating Portugal 1-0. Meanwhile, World Cup champion France remains on course in its title defense after beating England 2-1. The semifinals begin Tuesday when Argentina plays Croatia. Morocco and France play on Wednesday. CNN is providing special coverage of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar through the final match on December 18.

Quiz time!

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 72% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off

‘Space Oddity’

Who better to welcome the Orion spacecraft back to Earth than astronaut Chris Hadfield, with his out-of-this-world cover of a David Bowie classic …  (Click here to view)