The UAE has launched the first Arab-built moon rover

By Ollie Macnaughton and Nadia Leigh-Hewitson, CNN
Published 3:40 AM EST, Sun December 11, 2022
The Rashid Rover, shown in this rendering, has become the first ever Arab-built lunar spacecraft to launch into space. It is being delivered by the HAKUTO-R lander, engineered to the moon by Japanese lunar exploration company ispace.
The Rashid Rover, shown in this rendering, has become the first ever Arab-built lunar spacecraft to launch into space. It is being delivered by the HAKUTO-R lander, engineered to the moon by Japanese lunar exploration company ispace.
Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC)
The lunar rover has four wheels and weighs just 10 kilograms (22 pounds).
The lunar rover has four wheels and weighs just 10 kilograms (22 pounds).
Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC)
Built in Dubai, the rover is much smaller than the last rover successfully deployed on the moon; China's Yutu-2 has six wheels and weighs 140 kilograms (310 pounds).
Built in Dubai, the rover is much smaller than the last rover successfully deployed on the moon; China's Yutu-2 has six wheels and weighs 140 kilograms (310 pounds).
-/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
By comparison, Curiosity, NASA's only currently active Mars rover, is bigger still -- weighing 899 kilograms (1,982 pounds), the size of a small SUV.
By comparison, Curiosity, NASA's only currently active Mars rover, is bigger still -- weighing 899 kilograms (1,982 pounds), the size of a small SUV.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
The UAE is trying to join an elite club of only three countries -- the US, Russia and China -- to successfully land a spacecraft on the lunar surface. In 2019, India's Chandrayaan-2 mission crash-landed on the moon. Here you can see its rover on a ramp moving into the main vehicle, before launch.
The UAE is trying to join an elite club of only three countries -- the US, Russia and China -- to successfully land a spacecraft on the lunar surface. In 2019, India's Chandrayaan-2 mission crash-landed on the moon. Here you can see its rover on a ramp moving into the main vehicle, before launch.
Indian Space research Organisation
China's Yutu-2 is the only active lunar rover, but NASA is looking to add one of its own. The Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, is a mobile robot that will roam around the moon's south pole looking for water ice.
China's Yutu-2 is the only active lunar rover, but NASA is looking to add one of its own. The Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, is a mobile robot that will roam around the moon's south pole looking for water ice.
NASA
VIPER, roughly the size of a golf cart, is being tested at NASA's Simulated Lunar Operations Lab in Ohio.
VIPER, roughly the size of a golf cart, is being tested at NASA's Simulated Lunar Operations Lab in Ohio.
NASA
The planned UAE lunar mission is a sign of the country's growing space ambitions. In July 2020, a probe named Al Amal, or "Hope," launched for Mars. It <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2021/02/09/world/uae-hope-probe-mars-mission-orbit-scn-trnd/index.html" target="_blank">reached its orbit</a> in February 2021.
The planned UAE lunar mission is a sign of the country's growing space ambitions. In July 2020, a probe named Al Amal, or "Hope," launched for Mars. It reached its orbit in February 2021.
MBRSC
Star trackers helped position the Hope probe into orbit.
Star trackers helped position the Hope probe into orbit.
MBRSC
The Hope probe launched from Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan. The UAE has not yet announced partners for the rocket or launch pad for its 2024 unmanned lunar mission.
The Hope probe launched from Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan. The UAE has not yet announced partners for the rocket or launch pad for its 2024 unmanned lunar mission.
Mistubishi Heavy Industries/Handout/AFP/Getty Images
In 2019, the UAE sent its<a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2019/09/24/middleeast/dubai-first-emirati-in-space-scn/index.html" target="_blank"> first astronaut</a> to the International Space Station. Hazzaa AlMansoori, pictured here during simulation training in the Russian Soyuz spacecraft that took him to the ISS, spent eight days on board.
In 2019, the UAE sent its first astronaut to the International Space Station. Hazzaa AlMansoori, pictured here during simulation training in the Russian Soyuz spacecraft that took him to the ISS, spent eight days on board.
Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC)
AlMansoori (L), shown here with mission backup astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, also had to master the incredibly complex systems inside the Soyuz capsule. Both astronauts had to learn Russian in order to operate it.
AlMansoori (L), shown here with mission backup astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, also had to master the incredibly complex systems inside the Soyuz capsule. Both astronauts had to learn Russian in order to operate it.
Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC)
The UAE's ambitious plans for space exploration also include experiments closer to home. Intended as a space to develop technology to colonize Mars, <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/mars-science-city-design-spc-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Mars Science City</a> is planned for the desert outside Dubai.
The UAE's ambitious plans for space exploration also include experiments closer to home. Intended as a space to develop technology to colonize Mars, Mars Science City is planned for the desert outside Dubai.
Bjarke Ingels Group
Architects Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) have designed a prototype of a city for humans to live on Mars, and then adapted the design for the Emirati desert.
Architects Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) have designed a prototype of a city for humans to live on Mars, and then adapted the design for the Emirati desert.
Bjarke Ingels Group
The design is made up of biodomes, each covered with a transparent polyethylene membrane.
The design is made up of biodomes, each covered with a transparent polyethylene membrane.
Dubai Media Office
The design features water-filled skylights, which on Mars would shield residents from radiation, while allowing light to enter the rooms.
The design features water-filled skylights, which on Mars would shield residents from radiation, while allowing light to enter the rooms.
Bjarke Ingels Group
BIG's design for the Earth-bound Science City sets aside areas for research into living on Mars, including growing food on the red planet.
BIG's design for the Earth-bound Science City sets aside areas for research into living on Mars, including growing food on the red planet.
Bjarke Ingels Group
The UAE hopes this tiny moon rover will be a stepping stone to Mars
CNN  — 

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched on December 11 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, carrying into space the first ever Arab-built lunar spacecraft.

The Rashid Rover was built by Dubai’s Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and is being delivered by the HAKUTO-R lander, engineered by Japanese lunar exploration company ispace. If the landing is successful, HAKUTO-R will also become the first commercial spacecraft ever to make a controlled landing on the moon.

The mission is taking a low energy route to the moon and is due to arrive around April 2023. Once there, the rover will spend one lunar day (equivalent to 14.75 days on Earth) on the surface, conducting its main operations. It will spend a second lunar day conducting secondary operations, to check whether the rover will survive the moon’s tough nighttime environment, before decommissioning.

NASA's Orion spacecraft its doing its flyby of the moon
NASA's Orion spacecraft its doing its flyby of the moon
NASA/YouTube

NASA's Orion spacecraft makes its closest approach to the moon as part of Artemis mission

Scheduled to touch down in the Atlas crater the northeast part of the moon, the rover has been designed to withstand the lunar night, when temperatures can reach as low as -183°C, or -297.4°F.

The Rashid Rover, named after the late Sheikh Rashid Al Saeed, the former ruler of Dubai, will analyze the plasma on the lunar surface and conduct experiments to understand more about lunar dust. Razor-sharp lunar dust particles can stick to and erode spacesuits and equipment, causing operational problems for astronauts.

The Rashid Rover was built at Dubai's Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.
The Rashid Rover was built at Dubai's Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.
Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC)

The rover will be entirely solar-powered and equipped with four cameras, including a microscopic and thermal one.

The launch comes shortly after that of NASA’s Artemis I lunar mission and marks the first step in the UAE’s ambitious moon exploration program. The Gulf state plans to send several vehicles, including rovers and orbiters, to the moon, with a second rover planned to launch as soon as 2025.

asteroid belt solar system
ATG medialab/ESA

New UAE space mission will orbit Venus and land on an asteroid

Construction of the 10kg, four-wheel Rashid Rover began in 2017 at the MBRSC. It was designed by an entirely Emirati team. “The team did a great job in starting the mission and designing it,” Hamad Al Marzooqi, project manager of the Emirates Lunar Mission at the MBRSC told CNN.

The MBRSC is also using the mission to fuel ambitious plans for a Mars colony. It is hoping to build the first human settlement on the Red Planet by 2117. Al Marzooqi hopes that the lunar surface mission will be a stepping stone to Mars.

“We are starting small,” he says, “but we hope that this small step will be eventually the starting point to reach our targets.”