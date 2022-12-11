CNN —

December 12, 2022

Welcome to a special edition of CNN 10. In 1989, protests by students in Tiananmen Square changed the course of history — resulting in a massacre the Chinese government still denies today. Watch CNN’s coverage from on the ground that year. After the Chinese government pulled the plug on the broadcast, CNN reported by telephone and used video travelers snuck out of the country.

