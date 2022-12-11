New York CNN —

If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of Twitter’s HQ, the company is auctioning off dozens of items of memorabilia and supplies from its office in San Francisco.

Twitter is cleaning house and looking to offload things like getting a large Twitter bird statue and a giant “@” sculpture planter. Among the less interesting items include a projector, iMac screens and standing desks. There are also multiple espresso machines and an electric bike charging station.

Twitter/BidSpotter

The online auction opens January 17th and closes the next day, said Heritage Global Partners, the company facilitating the sale. Opening bids for all items range between $25 and $50.

After Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter purchase, the billionaire owner enacted a number of cost-cutting measures. He has laid off around half of the company’s staff, resulting in a group of former employees suing, alleging the mass layoffs involved multiple labor rights violations.

“Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists,” Musk said in a tweet on November 4.

But HGP president Nick Dove said in an interview with Fortune that anyone who thinks the auction is part of preserving finances is a “moron.”

“We don’t determine which assets a company doesn’t need,” Dove told CNN. “Just like a real estate broker doesn’t determine which houses or buildings their client would need to sell.”