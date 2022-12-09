Mariah Carey rolls with a wardrobe malfunction, a dog misbehaves at daycare, and a dinosaur discovery. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
Watch Mariah Carey freestyle during costume malfunction
Whose wardrobe malfunction was worse … Mariah’s Carey’s or Rudy Giuliani’s? CNN’s Jeanne Moos compares.
Amateur fossil hunters find rare intact plesiosaur skeleton
Amateur paleontologists in Australia uncovered a rare,100 million-year-old marine reptile’s skeleton.
Shaquille O’Neal pushed into Christmas tree during on-air race
Kenny Smith pushed co-host Shaquille O’Neal into a Christmas tree. It’s not the first time this has happened.
Adorable pooch can’t be trusted with fire alarm
A golden retriever pulls fire alarm at doggie daycare. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports she had to wear a naughty dog apology sign..
‘Totally uninhibited’ dancing guest conductor goes viral
Conductor gone wild. Watch guy who won a raffle get to conduct an orchestra. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.