Mariah Carey rolls with a wardrobe malfunction, a dog misbehaves at daycare, and a dinosaur discovery. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Watch Mariah Carey freestyle during costume malfunction

Whose wardrobe malfunction was worse … Mariah’s Carey’s or Rudy Giuliani’s? CNN’s Jeanne Moos compares.

Amateur fossil hunters find rare intact plesiosaur skeleton

Amateur paleontologists in Australia uncovered a rare,100 million-year-old marine reptile’s skeleton.

Shaquille O’Neal pushed into Christmas tree during on-air race

Kenny Smith pushed co-host Shaquille O’Neal into a Christmas tree. It’s not the first time this has happened.

Adorable pooch can’t be trusted with fire alarm

A golden retriever pulls fire alarm at doggie daycare. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports she had to wear a naughty dog apology sign..

‘Totally uninhibited’ dancing guest conductor goes viral

Conductor gone wild. Watch guy who won a raffle get to conduct an orchestra. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.