WNBA star Brittney Griner arrives in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday, December 9, after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/09/us/brittney-griner-release-us-arrival-friday/index.html" target="_blank">being released from Russian custody</a> in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.
The week in 33 photos
Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images

Published 7:57 AM EST, Fri December 9, 2022

Produced by CNN Digital's Photo Team

Brittney Griner is free.

The basketball star, who had been detained in Russia since February, was released in a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

US President Joe Biden announced Griner's release on Thursday, December 8. "She's safe, she's on a plane, she's on her way home," Biden said at the White House alongside Griner's wife, Cherelle. "After months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under untolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones, and she should have been there all along."

Griner's arrest sparked diplomatic drama between the United States and the Kremlin that played out alongside Russia's war in Ukraine. At the same time that the United States enacted crippling sanctions in response to the Ukraine war, US diplomats kept open lines of communication with Moscow to try to secure Griner's release.

"This is a day we've worked toward for a long time," Biden said.

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

People stand in front of Mount Semeru a day after its volcanic eruption in Indonesia's East Java province on Sunday, December 4. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/04/asia/indonesia-semeru-volcano-erupts-intl/index.html" target="_blank">The eruption</a> prompted nearly 2,000 people to evacuate their homes, authorities said.
Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images
US Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks at his election night party in Atlanta after he was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/06/politics/georgia-senate-runoff-voting/index.html" target="_blank">projected to win the Senate runoff in Georgia</a> on Tuesday, December 6. Warnock's win over Republican challenger Herschel Walker gives Democrats a 51-49 majority in the Senate. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/11/08/politics/gallery/us-midterm-elections/index.html" target="_blank">See more photos from the 2022 midterm elections</a>.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Chinese leader Xi Jinping joins retired leaders as well as members of the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee as they <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/06/china/china-jiang-zemin-memorial-service-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">pay their final respects to former leader Jiang Zemin</a> at the Chinese PLA General Hospital in Beijing on Monday, December 5. Jiang died November 30 at the age of 96.
Li Xueren/Xinhua/Getty Images
A newborn rests in a hospital's intensive care unit where the window is protected by sandbags in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, December 6.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Morocco's Achraf Hakimi tries to win the ball from Spain's Dani Olmo, foreground, during a World Cup match on Tuesday, December 6. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/06/football/morocco-spain-qatar-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Morocco upset Spain in a penalty shootout</a> to advance to the tournament's quarterfinals. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/11/20/football/gallery/world-cup-2022/index.html" target="_blank">See the best photos from the 2022 World Cup</a>.
Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images
Ballet dancers go over their routines during a rehearsal of "The Nutcracker" in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday, December 7.
Matias Delacroix/AP
Kansas State kicker Ty Zentner is carried by his teammates after hitting the game-winning field goal in overtime to defeat TCU and win the Big 12 championship on Saturday, December 3.
LM Otero/AP
Ukrainian servicemen are deployed near the town of Lyman, Ukraine, on the front lines of fighting with Russia, on Thursday, December 8.
Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
Italian skier Giovanni Franzoni crashes on a super-G run during a World Cup event in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on Sunday, December 4.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Dina Boluarte receives the presidential sash as she is sworn in as Peru's new president on Wednesday, December 7. Boluarte's predecessor, Pedro Castillo, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/07/americas/dina-boluarte-profile-intl-latam/index.html" target="_blank">was removed from office and arrested on Wednesday</a> for unconstitutionally declaring the temporary closure of Congress, according to several constitutional analysts in the country. At least seven cabinet ministers and other senior officials resigned in protest of Castillo's move, accusing the former president of attempting a coup. Boluarte was Peru's vice president. She is now the first female president in Peru's history, and the sixth Peruvian president in less than five years.
Guadalupe Pardo/AP
A man prepares Christmas trees to sell in Hong Kong on Friday, December 2.
Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images
Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff members picket outside the Times' office after walking off the job on Thursday, December 8. A <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/07/media/new-york-times-strike/index.html" target="_blank">24-hour strike</a> began at midnight after management and the workers' union failed to reach an agreement for a new contract.
Julia Nikhinson/AP
A woman in London watches an episode of the newly released Netflix documentary series "Harry and Meghan" on Thursday, December 8. The first three episodes of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/08/uk/harry-meghan-netflix-takeaways-scli-intl/index.html" target="_blank">the series</a>, which is about Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were released on Thursday.
Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden hugs Cherelle Griner in the White House Oval Office after the release of her wife, WNBA star Brittney Griner, on Thursday, December 8.
Adam Schultz/The White House/Getty Images
Photographers gather in front of Portugal's bench before the team's World Cup match against Switzerland on Tuesday, December 6. They were focused on superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/06/football/portugal-switzerland-world-cup-cristiano-ronaldo-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">dropped from the starting lineup</a> by manager Fernando Santos. The bold decision paid off for Santos, however, as Ronaldo's replacement, Gonçalo Ramos, scored a hat trick in a 6-1 victory.
Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty Images
Actress and comedian Keke Palmer <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/04/entertainment/keke-palmer-baby-bump-snl-monologue/index.html" target="_blank">reveals her pregnancy</a> during her "Saturday Night Live" monologue on December 3. This will be her first child.
Will Heath/NBC/Getty Images
A brown bear named Mark walks inside his cage at a restaurant in Tirana, Albania, on Saturday, December 3. After living in the cage for more than two decades, Mark will <a href="https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/behind-bars-no-longer-albanias-last-restaurant-bear-2022-12-07/" target="_blank" target="_blank">soon be starting a new life</a> at a sanctuary in Austria.
Gent Shkullaku/AFP/Getty Images
Displaced people wait for UNICEF to distribute food and other items at a camp on the outskirts of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Monday, December 5. Thousands of people fled clashes between the army and the M23 rebel group.
Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images
US soccer players Giovanni Reyna, left, and Tyler Adams sit with their heads in their hands after being <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/03/football/usa-netherlands-world-cup-2022-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">eliminated from the World Cup</a> on Saturday, December 3. They lost to the Netherlands 3-1 in the round of 16.
Patrick Smith/FIFA/Getty Images
Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former chief operating officer of failed blood testing startup Theranos,  arrives at a federal court in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, December 7. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/07/tech/sunny-balwani-theranos-trial-sentencing/index.html" target="_blank">He was sentenced</a>  to nearly 13 years in prison  for fraud.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Green Bay wide receiver Christian Watson leaps over the goal line for a touchdown during an NFL game in Chicago on Sunday, December 4. Green Bay won 28-19. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/09/12/sport/gallery/nfl-2022-season/index.html" target="_blank">See the best photos of the 2022 NFL season</a>.
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends the Kennedy Center Honors with her husband, Paul, on Sunday, December 4. It was Paul's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/04/politics/biden-kennedy-center-honorees-white-house/index.html" target="_blank">first public appearance</a> since he was brutally attacked in October.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Gymnasts perform on a beach in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday, December 3.
Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images
Revelers wear devil masks and black sheepskin representing <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2016/12/21/health/strange-christmas-traditions" target="_blank">Krampus</a> during a traditional holiday performance in Bad Mitterndorf, Austria, on Monday, December 5.
Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, holds the hands of US Treasurer Lynn Malerba at the unveiling of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/08/economy/us-currency-first-time-two-women-signatures/index.html" target="_blank">the first US banknotes printed with two women's signatures</a> Thursday, December 8, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Shelby Tauber/Reuters
Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou makes a save against Spain during their World Cup match on Tuesday, December 6. Bounou came up big in the penalty shootout as well, making several stops to help <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/06/football/morocco-spain-qatar-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">knock out Spain</a>.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
A first-prize trophy is shown off at the Mzayen World Cup, a camel pageant held in the Qatari desert, on Friday, December 2.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Singer Shania Twain performs at the People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday, December 6.
Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC/Getty Images
From left, referees Stéphanie Frappart, Neuza Back and Karen Diaz shake hands prior to a World Cup match between Costa Rica and Germany on Thursday, December 1. Frappart, who led the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/world-cup-2022-12-01-2022/h_9e54a9b7b64fac9df31c09b2f48fcc93" target="_blank">historic all-female trio</a>, became the first woman to referee a men's World Cup match.
Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images
Paddleboarders compete in a race on the Seine River in Paris on Sunday, December 4.
Julien De Rosa/AFP/Getty Images
Ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo sits in a car after leaving a police station in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, December 7. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/07/americas/dina-boluarte-profile-intl-latam/index.html" target="_blank">Castillo was removed from office and arrested on Wednesday</a> for unconstitutionally declaring the temporary closure of Congress, according to several constitutional analysts in the country.
Gerardo Marin/Reuters
The <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/07/world/december-cold-moon-full-mars-eclipse-scn/index.html" target="_blank">last full moon of the year</a> rises behind the Galata Tower in Istanbul on Wednesday, December 7. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/11/24/world/gallery/photos-this-week-november-17-november-24/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 34 photos</a>.
Emrah Gurel/AP