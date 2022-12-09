Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying and arrested in Russia stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at a court in Moscow on August 23, 2019. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN speaks to Paul Whelan in exclusive phone call from Russian prison
02:46 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying and arrested in Russia stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at a court in Moscow on August 23, 2019. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN speaks to Paul Whelan in exclusive phone call from Russian prison
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia frees Brittney Griner in exchange for Russian arms dealer
05:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
voter grid small thumbnail
Voters in Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's district agree on one thing
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 biden griner speech 1208
Watch President Biden give remarks after Brittney Griner release
04:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump mulvaney split vpx
Will Trump be the Republican nominee in 2024? His ex-chief of staff weighs in
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 cherelle griner speaks 1208
Brittney Griner's wife speaks about WNBA star's release
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Liindsey Graham December 7 2022 SCREENGRAB
Hear what Lindsey Graham said about some GOP blaming Trump for party losses
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SE Cupp Unfiltered republicans post election
SE Cupp: Fox News won't face the truth in Georgia
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
David Chalian SCREENGRAB
Magic Wall: How Warnock beat Walker in Georgia
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alyssa Farah Griffin/Trump split
Ex-Trump White House official says Trump is liable for Walker's loss
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Van Jones Warncok
'It feels good!': Van Jones reacts to Warnock's win
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SANDY SPRINGS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) speaks to supporters at a campaign rally on November 19, 2022 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Warnock continues rallying supporters across the state as he faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election December 6.
See the moment CNN called the race for Warnock
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
King Wall
'Something to watch': John King breaks down votes in key counties
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mcconnell manu
See McConnell side step question of whether he'll support Trump's 2024 run
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump Tower, home to the Trump Organization, stands along Fifth Avenue on June 30, 2021 in New York City.
Why Trump wasn't charged in Trump Organization's felony scheme
03:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mcconnell mccarthy sicknick family
Family of fallen Capitol Police officer refuses to shake hands with GOP leaders
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Russia refused to release Paul Whelan alongside Brittney Griner unless a former colonel from Russia’s domestic spy organization currently in German custody was also released as part of any prisoner swap, US officials told CNN, even as the US offered up the names of several other Russian prisoners in US custody that they would be willing to trade.

The US was unable to deliver on the request for the ex-colonel, Vadim Krasikov, because he is serving out a life sentence for murder in Germany.

A close up shot of Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury at practice and media availability during the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 11, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
A close up shot of Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury at practice and media availability during the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 11, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Michael Gonzales/NBAE/Getty Images

Brittney Griner arrives in the US after being released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange

CNN first reported exclusively in August that the Russians had requested that Krasikov be released along with Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who was serving a 25-year sentence in the US, in exchange for Whelan and Griner.

US officials made quiet inquiries to the Germans about whether they might be willing to include Krasikov in the trade, a senior German government source told CNN earlier this year. But ultimately, the US was not able to secure Krasikov’s release. The German government was not willing to seriously consider including Krasikov –who assassinated a Georgian citizen in broad daylight in Berlin in 2019 – in a potential trade, the German source said.

The US made several other offers to the Russians, sources said, to try to get them to agree to include Whelan in the swap. Among the names floated by the US was Alexander Vinnik, a Russian national extradited to the US in August on allegations of money laundering, hacking and extortion. The US also offered to trade Roman Seleznev, a convicted Russian cyber-criminal currently serving a 14-year sentence in the US, sources said.

A lawyer for Seleznev did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Frédéric Bélot, a lawyer who represented Vinnik in France before his extradition to the US, told CNN on Friday that he was not aware of any current discussions between Moscow and Washington over including Vinnik in a potential prisoner swap.

But Bélot said he could see Vinnik being part of prisoner swap negotiations in the future.

“They [Vinnik and Whelan] make part of the possible ‘candidates’ for the next swap,” Bélot said in a text message to CNN.

Since Vinnik’s extradition to the US in August, Bélot has appealed directly to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to help secure Vinnik’s release from US custody.

But ultimately, the Russians indicated they would only be willing to trade someone they considered to be a spy – Whelan, who was convicted on espionage charges in 2019 – for one of Russia’s own spies: Krasikov.

Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying and arrested in Russia stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at a court in Moscow on August 23, 2019. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying and arrested in Russia stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at a court in Moscow on August 23, 2019. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Whelan talks will continue because Russians have 'things they want,' US official says

The National Security Council declined to comment. A senior Biden administration official acknowledged to CNN on Thursday night that the Russian side had repeatedly demanded someone not even in US custody, even as the US made a number of different proposals. In the end, the Russians kept asking for the same thing that the US could simply not deliver on, the official said

“We have shown an openness to talk about that which is actually available to us and gotten only in response a demand for something not available to us,” the official said, reiterating that the Russians refused what had been offered to secure the release of Whelan.