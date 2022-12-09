CNN —

Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler aren’t regular bakers, but that doesn’t disqualify them from hosting the second season of “Baking It.”

The friends and former costars are bringing their special concoction of funny to the Peacock series, a cooking competition with a dash of a variety show thrown in to the mix.

Rudolph told CNN that while she and Poehler aren’t frequent bakers, she trusts her former “Saturday Night Live” costar to “make something great if given the task.”

“Thank you, I trust the same of you,” Poehler said in response. “I will say Maya loves a pie. You pay attention to what you love so I would give her the pie award.”

Poehler is stepping in as co-host for another “SNL” alum, Andy Samberg, who had the gig last season.

According to Peacock, “Contestant duos will include spouses, siblings, best friends and more, who will work together to create outstanding savory and sweet creations for themed challenges with the hopes of winning a cash prize” on “Baking It.”

The show also features real-life grandmothers, who are also excellent bakers, as judges of the confections.

According to Rudolph and Poehler, the grannies are loving their new-found fame, even though they aren’t big on stars.

“One of our favorite parts is we have like a celebrity special on NBC and then the rest of the season on Peacock,” Poehler told CNN. “And the grannies did not know one celebrity. They didn’t know one face.”

“It was pretty great,” Rudolph added, laughing.

The two said they have had some cooking fails in their personal kitchens. Rudolph, for example, said her popovers failed to pop when an oven gave out, joking that they were “too legit to quit” and yet did. They also promised plenty of action on their show, like an exploding dessert.

They are hoping viewers dig all the ingredients that go into their series, including their friendship, which yielded some interesting answers when asked what spice they thought best described their personalities.

Poehler said salt, which caused Rudolph to quip, “I feel like you are little bit of a spicy salt, like a salt with herbs. Like a salt au Provence, if you will. You aren’t ordinary salt.”

For the record, Rudolph fancies herself a spice like cinnamon, which “warms the belly.”

Insert “sweater weather” joke here.

Season two of “Baking It” starts streaming Monday with new episodes dropping weekly through January 9. The celebrity holiday special will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT December 12 on NBC.