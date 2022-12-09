Steve Martin performs his opening monologue while hosting "Saturday Night Live" in 2009.
See all the times Steve Martin hosted 'SNL'
Steve Martin performs his opening monologue while hosting "Saturday Night Live" in 2009.
Dana Edelson/NBC/Getty Images

Published 5:25 PM EST, Fri December 9, 2022

By Brook Joyner, CNN

Actor and comedian Steve Martin will host "Saturday Night Live" for the 16th time this weekend, joining longtime collaborator and former "SNL" cast member Martin Short.

This will be the first time Martin has hosted since 2009. He is second to only Alec Baldwin for most appearances as host.

Martin is the only person to ever host three times in one season, and he became a member of the coveted "Five-Timers Club" less than two years after his first hosting gig in 1976. He has also appeared as a special guest on the show more than a dozen times.

Martin made his "SNL" hosting debut in 1976.
Martin made his "SNL" hosting debut in 1976.
NBC/Getty Images
Martin plays an IRS agent in a Coneheads skit in February 1977. The Coneheads were some of the show's most popular characters, and they sparked a spinoff movie in 1993.
Martin plays an IRS agent in a Coneheads skit in February 1977. The Coneheads were some of the show's most popular characters, and they sparked a spinoff movie in 1993.
NBC/Getty Images
Martin and Dan Aykroyd, second from left, play the Festrunk brothers — "two wild and crazy guys" — in September 1977.
Martin and Dan Aykroyd, second from left, play the Festrunk brothers — "two wild and crazy guys" — in September 1977.
NBC/Getty Images
Martin performs with The Dirt Band, which was the show's musical guest when he hosted in January 1978.
Martin performs with The Dirt Band, which was the show's musical guest when he hosted in January 1978.
NBC/Getty Images
Martin sings during a King Tut skit in April 1978.
Martin sings during a King Tut skit in April 1978.
NBC/Getty Images
Martin wears a clamp on his head during his monologue in November 1978.
Martin wears a clamp on his head during his monologue in November 1978.
Alan Singer/NBC/Getty Images
Martin appears alongside Buck Henry in a "Rise" commercial parody in 1979.
Martin appears alongside Buck Henry in a "Rise" commercial parody in 1979.
Fred Hermansky/NBC/Getty Images
Martin and Gilda Radner dress as deer in 1980.
Martin and Gilda Radner dress as deer in 1980.
Alan Singer/NBC/Getty Images
Martin puts a spin on traditional Christmas lists in his "A Holiday Wish" skit in 1986.
Martin puts a spin on traditional Christmas lists in his "A Holiday Wish" skit in 1986.
Al Levine/NBC/Getty Images
Musician Sting, left, joins Martin for a James Bond skit in 1987.
Musician Sting, left, joins Martin for a James Bond skit in 1987.
Al Levine/NBC/Getty Images
Martin and Victoria Jackson appear in a Toonces skit in 1989.
Martin and Victoria Jackson appear in a Toonces skit in 1989.
Raymond Bonar/NBC/Getty Images
Martin delivers his monologue while hosting an episode in 1991.
Martin delivers his monologue while hosting an episode in 1991.
Raymond Bonar/NBC/Getty Images
Martin appears as the titular character in "The Buck Daniels Story" skit in 1994.
Martin appears as the titular character in "The Buck Daniels Story" skit in 1994.
NBC/Getty Images
Martin and Alec Baldwin discuss their "SNL" hosting records in 2006. Baldwin has hosted 17 times.
Martin and Alec Baldwin discuss their "SNL" hosting records in 2006. Baldwin has hosted 17 times.
Dana Edeson/NBC/Getty Images
Martin appears in a skit with longtime cast member Kenan Thompson in 2009.
Martin appears in a skit with longtime cast member Kenan Thompson in 2009.
Dana Edelson/NBC/Getty Images