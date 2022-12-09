By Brook Joyner, CNN

Actor and comedian Steve Martin will host "Saturday Night Live" for the 16th time this weekend, joining longtime collaborator and former "SNL" cast member Martin Short.

This will be the first time Martin has hosted since 2009. He is second to only Alec Baldwin for most appearances as host.

Martin is the only person to ever host three times in one season, and he became a member of the coveted "Five-Timers Club" less than two years after his first hosting gig in 1976. He has also appeared as a special guest on the show more than a dozen times.