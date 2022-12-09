There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Augustinus Bader’s super-rich cream mask, new Made In cookware and Glossier’s new brown mascara for low-key makeup days.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Acne dots that lay discreetly under makeup

Peace Out

Zit stickers, acne dots, whatever you want to call them, are everywhere these days, and just in time for the event calendar of the holiday season is Peace Out Skincare’s new daytime version of its Acne Dot. The Acne Day Dot is 62% thinner than the brand’s original Acne Dot and designed to be worn under makeup so you can still treat your zit before the big event using hydrocolloid polymer technology, encapsulated salicylic acid, retinol and aloe vera extract.

An oversized version of the cozy candle for long winter days

Otherland

Otherland’s just added an oversized version of its wintery Fallen Fir candle to its collection of candles — and it arrives on the virtual shelves in a massive 26-ounce edition for $86. The 75-hour burn time and three wicks will get you (or a lucky giftee) through the darkest of winter days — and the coconut-and-soy wax candle even comes in a luxe dust bag for gifting. Just shop fast because they’re selling quickly, according to the website.

Floral drinkware for keeping beverages hot and cold

W&P

Florals for winter? We’re listening, especially with this collab on insulated vessels from W&P and Hill House Home. As you might expect, some flowers are involved with the resulting Insulated Bottle and Insulated Tumbler — to be exact, they’re the delicate rosebuds of Hill House’s iconic pastel trellis print. The outside of the mug is temperature-neutral, and inside — in a pretty unique selling point — is fully coated ceramic so nothing you drink has a metallic tinge. Either pick (or grab it as a set for $90) will keep cold beverages cold for 24 hours and hot ones hot for 12.

A deeply nourishing mask for wind-chilled winter skin

Augustinus Bader

If your skin’s starting to look a little dry or rough in this winter weather, Augustinus Bader (maker of our favorite splurge moisturizer) just added The Face Cream Mask to its lineup. This one’s formulated to revive dull winter skin, boost collagen production and put up a fight against fine lines and other signs of aging — all delivered in a rich cream formula for an all-night drench of the good stuff while you sleep.

For those no-makeup makeup days

Glossier

Glossier’s latest addition to their low-key beauty and skincare lineup? A brown shade in its much-loved Lash Slick mascara that’s easy-wearing and a little less impactful than a full-on swipe or two of black. Plus, you’re still getting this mascara’s anti-crisp, stay-put formula.

The at-home rower gets an extremely 2023 twist

Hydrow

In case you missed it, Pantone dropped its color of the year for 2023, a vibrant Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta — and now it’s making a major new appearance. Enter: the Hydrow Wave Rower, now in Viva Magenta.

This connected fitness machine (i.e. it has a screen for on-demand classes and has other smart features) only just launched colored machines for the first time in November. If you’re looking for a home exercise pick, customers love this for its compact size (30% smaller than the originally Hydrow), and it can be stored upright if you’re short on space. The new hue is available for preorder for $1,995 now.

Two pieces to get you through holiday and everyday cooking

Made In

Made In’s Enameled Cast Iron Collection just got two new highly practical new additions: a skillet and a 7.5-quart Dutch oven that come in Hudson Green, Blood Orange, Made In Red, Harbour Blue, Ash Grey, and Antique White — all of which mix and match easily with what you have. We love that the skillet offers a longer handle than most and a handle that’s hollow for easier gripping.