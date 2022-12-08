More Americans are moving into harm's way as climate disasters increase

(CNN) People are moving in droves to places with a high risk of climate disasters, researchers say, despite extreme weather events increasing in frequency and intensity in recent years.

"What I was quite surprised by is that a lot of these climate risks are not yet affecting people's decision about where to move," Mahalia Clark, lead author of the study and graduate fellow at the University of Vermont Gund Institute for Environment, told CNN. "It might be that (disasters) haven't had as much time to start making their way into people's minds to really affect them in terms of choices."

But Americans aren't factoring those risks into their decision to move, researchers showed. The study highlighted other aspects such as mountains, beautiful scenery, lakes or ocean and outdoor recreation as key influences in the decision to move to the West.

"Decisions about migration is this very complex personal decision, where people weigh factors about job opportunities, where the family lives, and potentially also some environmental factors like a pleasant climate, nice weather, beautiful scenery, or potentially some risk factors," Clark said.

They are also migrating into major cities like Nashville, Charlotte, DC and Atlanta as well as suburbs in the Pacific Northwest, where urban development is increasing along with climate risks.

Meanwhile, people are moving away from areas across much of the Great Plains, the Midwest, along the Mississippi River, as well as over large portions of New York State and West Virginia -- regions where flooding is common.

And while Americans are less attracted to some areas where hurricanes are frequent -- mostly along the Eastern Seaboard -- coastal areas that are at high risk to the most destructive storms, like the coasts of Florida and Texas, remain key migration hot spots.

Clark said that's because many people -- particularly retirees in Florida -- are attracted to the warm climate, beaches and other quality-of-life factors that outweigh the seemingly remote risk of a life-threatening hurricane.

Still, she said, when people choose between counties with similar population density and features within the state, they're likely to opt for the county with lower hurricane risk.

Smoke from a fast-moving, wind-driven wildfire rises above a residential area in Laguna Niguel, California, in May.

Thursday's study "suggests that many people may be in for an unpleasant surprise when they move to a new part of the country and don't realize that the hazards in their environment have also changed dramatically," Jennifer Marlon, a climate scientist at the Yale School of Environment, who is not involved with the study, told CNN.

"I'm not surprised that wildfires and smoke don't weigh heavily in people's decisions to move because these events are often localized and are still relatively infrequent, even if they are becoming more common and more dangerous," she added.