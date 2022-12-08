Buffalo Bills defensive star Von Miller is out for the season with torn ACL

CNN —

It’s bad news for Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller, who will have to sit out the remainder of the 2022 season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Miller was placed on injured reserve on December 1, after suffering a knee injury during the Bills’ Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.

During planned exploratory surgery this week, it was discovered Miller had a torn ACL, the Bills said in a news release, with head coach Sean McDermott adding that this means Miller will be “out for the year.”

“Very unfortunate situation for Von, obviously, and our team. We care for him obviously, like we would any player,” McDermott said Wednesday.

“We know how much this means to him in terms of playing and being with the team. So we look forward to getting him back, obviously, off the field for the rest of the season and his leadership. And we’re certainly thinking about him as he recovers here.”

Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson celebrates as he crosses the goal line after catching a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bears. Watson had two touchdowns in the Packers' 28-19 victory over the Bears. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold hurdles over San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw during the first half of the teams' game. The 49ers, despite losing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending injury early on, beat the Dolphins 33-17. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins goes upside down on a reception during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders eventually beat the Chargers 27-20, largely thanks to a monster afternoon for star wide receiver Davante Adams, who finished with 177 receiving yards and two touchdowns. David Becker/AP Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans runs in for a touchdown past Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis in the second half. Behind two touchdown passes from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati beat the Chiefs 27-24. Jeff Dean/AP New York Jets QB Mike White celebrates after beating the Chicago Bears 31-10 at MetLife Stadium on November 27. White had a monster afternoon, throwing for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Mike Stobe/Getty Images Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. makes the game-winning touchdown catch with 18 seconds left against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters during the second half of their game in Week 12. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Two sides of the coin... Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota and Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat react to Mariota's second half interception on November 27. Washington won the game 19-13. Patrick Semansky/AP New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam, linebacker Fred Warner and defensive tackle Kevin Givens in the second half on November 27. The 49ers would go on to shut out the Saints 13-0 to move to 7-4 on the year. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Dallas' Peyton Hendershot, right, celebrates a touchdown with teammates inside a big Salvation Army kettle during the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants on Thursday, November 24. Tony Gutierrez/AP Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs digs into a turkey leg after the Bills defeated Detroit on Thanksgiving Day. Lon Horwedel/USA Today Sports Ahead of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 20, Denver Broncos staff members and fans observe a moment of silence for victims of an attack at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub late Saturday. A gunman entered the Club Q nightclub and opened fire, killing at least 5 people and injuring 19 others, police said. Jack Dempsey/AP Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson sets a personal record by running back a kick-return 103 yards for a touchdown in front of his home crowd. Patterson now has nine kickoff return touchdowns, the most in NFL history. The Falcons would go on to beat the Chicago Bears 27-24. John Bazemore/AP Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown with running back Tony Pollard in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium. The Cowboys (7-3) demolished the previously Vikings (8-2) 40-3 on the road in an astonishing performance. Brace Hemmelgarn/USA Today/Reuters New England Patriots fans celebrate as cornerback Marcus Jones scores an 84-yard punt return in the final 30 seconds of the game to give the Pats a 10-3 win over division rivals, the New York Jets. Steven Senne/AP Justin Jefferson catches arguably the pass of the year in front of the Bills' Cam Lewis during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Jefferson had a monster afternoon — finishing with 10 catches, 193 receiving yards and a touchdown — as the Vikings stunned the Bills 33-30 in overtime to go to 8-1 on the year. Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady keeps on making history. Brady and the Bucs beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in the NFL's first regular season game in Germany. With the victory, the seven-time Super Bowl champion became the first QB to win an NFL game in three different countries outside of the US. He had previously won in the UK and in Mexico. Gary McCullough/AP Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields evades Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph as he runs for a 67-yard touchdown. Fields ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn't enough as the Bears lost 31-30 to the Lions. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys. The rookie caught three touchdowns as the Packers ended a five-game losing streak to beat the Cowboys 31-28 in overtime. Matt Ludtke/AP Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold scores a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami beat the Browns 39-17, extending its winning run to four games, behind three touchdown passes from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Eric Espada/Getty Images Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scores a first quarter touchdown against the New York Jets, but the Bills' fast start wasn't enough though, as the Jets fought back and were able to record a huge victory over their high-flying division rivals, 20-17. Robert Deutsch/USA Today/Reuters Joe Mixon scores a touchdown for the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers. Mixon scored five TDs in the 42-21 win over the Panthers, breaking the Bengals' record for the most touchdowns in a single game. Andy Lyons/Getty Images Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell is acrobatically tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Genard Avery during the first half of their game at Raymond James Stadium. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady threw a one-yard touchdown to tight end Cade Otton with 13 seconds left to complete a 16-13 comeback victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions. Mark LoMoglio/AP Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams catches a pass for a touchdown while being tightly defended by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell. Despite another excellent afternoon for Adams — finishing with 146 receiving yards and two touchdowns — the Raiders were beaten 27-20 by the Jags. Gary McCullough/AP Green Bay Packers wide receiver Samori Toure is tackled by Detroit Lions safety Will Harris. The Packers lost their fourth straight game, losing to the Lions 15-9, as Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions on the day. Paul Sancya/AP Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown catches a 29-yard touchdown pass against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Brown caught three touchdown passes as the Eagles remained undefeated with a 35-13 victory over the Steelers to move to 7-0 for the season. Eric Hartline/USA Today/Reuters San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey throws a touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk against the Los Angeles Rams. McCaffrey equaled a rare record in the 49ers 31-14 victory, becoming the first NFL player since Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to have a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in a game. Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images DeAndre Hopkins make an amazing one-handed catch to reel in a touchdown for the Arizona Cardinals against the Minnesota Vikings. Hopkins' excellent display, finishing with the touchdown and 159 receiving yards, wasn't enough though as the Cardinals lost 34-26 to the Vikings. Adam Bettcher/Getty Images Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons celebrates his fumble recovery and touchdown run during the second half against the Chicago Bears. The Cowboys dominated the Bears, winning 49-29, with running back Tony Pollard scoring three rushing touchdowns. Ron Jenkins/AP New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara stretches across the goal line for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Saints shut out the Raiders, intercepting quarterback Derek Carr once, on the way to a 24-0 win. Rusty Costanza/AP Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo is congratulated by teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Carolina Panthers. Regular time ended in dramatic fashion after Panthers quarterback PJ Walker completed a huge Hail Mary touchdown pass to tie the scores but kicker Eddy Pineiro missed two key kicks which would have given Carolina the victory. In the end, Koo's overtime field goal gave the Falcons the 37-34 victory. John Bazemore/AP New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones slides and accidentally kicks Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in the groin. Later on in the drive, Brisker got his revenge though with an impressive one-handed interception — one of three picks on the evening for "Da Bears" in a 33-14 win for Chicago. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catches one of his two touchdowns on the afternoon over Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cornell Armstrong and safety Jaylinn Hawkins. The Bengals beat the Falcons 35-17 behind a monster performance from quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw 34-for-42 for 481 yards and three touchdowns. Jeff Dean/AP It was tough times for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Brady — sacked here by Panthers defensive end Brian Burns — and the Bucs failed to score a touchdown in a 21-3 loss to Carolina to send Tampa Bay to 3-4 on the year. Despite the loss, the Bucs are still first place in the lowly NFC South. Scott Kinser/CSM/ZUMA Press/AP Seattle Seahawks receiver Marquise Goodwin makes an amazing catch for a touchdown in the first half of a 37-23 win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Goodwin made four catches for 67 yards and two TDs on the day. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP All eyes might have been focused on quarterback Dak Prescott's return but Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott — here hurdling Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott — stole the show with two rushing TDs to help America's Team to a 24-6 win over Detroit. Ron Jenkins/AP Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson leaps into the end zone as he returns an interception for a touchdown during a Thursday Night Football football game against the New Orleans Saints. The Arizona defense scored touchdowns on two pick-sixes late in the first half. Norm Hall/Getty Images Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hurdles Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid as he scrambles for a first down. Allen's fourth quarter touchdown throw to Dawson Knox capped off a 24-20 victory against the Chiefs. Peter Aiken/Associated Press Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell stretches to get the ball over the pylon for a touchdown while defended by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams. The Colts beat their division rivals 34-27 thanks to a last-gasp touchdown from quarterback Matt Ryan to rookie Alec Pierce. Jenna Watson/USA TODAY New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley dives into the endzone to score a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants continued their excellent start to the season with a 24-20 win over the Ravens, improving their record to 5-1. Seth Wenig/Associated Press Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney makes catch under pressure from Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste just short of the goal line in the final minute of the second half. Mooney came within inches of securing a come-from-behind victory for the Bears, but eventually had to settle for a 12-7 loss after he was adjudged to have landed just short of a touchdown. Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. The Bills dominated the Steelers 38-3 with Davis scoring two touchdowns on the day. Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley scores a touchdown after having intercepted Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. The 49ers emphatically beat the Panthers 37-15. Rusty Jones/AP New York Jets running back Breece Hall carries the ball down to the one-yard line against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter. Hall rushed for a touchdown in the Jets' 40-17 demolishing of the Dolphins. His TD was one of the Jets' four rushing touchdowns as they dominated Miami on the ground. Adam Hunger/AP Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush celebrates with Dak Prescott after the team's 22-10 win against the Los Angeles Rams. Rush stepped in for starting quarterback Prescott in Week 2 after Prescott suffered a hand injury. Since then, the Cowboys have won four straight games. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson dives for a two-point conversion during the Vikings' 29-22 victory over the Chicago Bears. Brad Rempel/USA Today Sports New Orleans Saints utility player Taysom Hill breaks the tackle of Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs and runs to the endzone for a 60-yard rushing touchdown during the Saints' 39-32 victory. Hill ran for three touchdowns, as well as throwing for another, as the Saints ended a three-game losing streak. Gerald Herbert/AP Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is tripped up by Denver Broncos cornerback K'Waun Williams. It was a rare glimpse of offense in a lackluster 12-9 win for the Colts. David Zalubowski/AP A protester meets the full force of Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner during the Monday night game against the San Francisco 49ers on October 3. "He looked like he wasn't supposed to be on the field," Wagner told reporters after the game. "I saw security was having a little problem -- so I helped him out." The 49ers went on to dominate the Rams behind a stout defense that had seven sacks and an interception, winning 24-9 to move to 2-2 on the season. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP The Las Vegas Raiders earned their first win of the 2022 season when they beat the Denver Broncos 32-23 in front of their home crowd. The Raiders relied on a heavy run game, led by Josh Jacobs' 144 yards and two TDs on 28 carries. Abbie Parr/AP Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries. The incident had a lot of fall out with the NFL beginning a review on allowing Tagovailoa to play, the Dolphins being criticized widely and the National Football League Players Association reportedly terminating the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the evaluation of Tagovailoa for a concussion during their game against the Buffalo Bills. Jeff Dean/AP Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray runs in a touchdown in the fourth against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 2 in Charlotte. Murray's TD was part of a fourth quarter flurry which saw the Cards pull away from the Panthers to go .500 on the year so far. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is brought down by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White in the second half of the Eagles' 29-21 win in Philly. The Eagles are now 4-0 after Week 4. Matt Slocum/AP Fireworks and pyrotechnics go off ahead of the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints clash in London — the NFL's 100th international game. The Vikings won the game when the Saints' "double doink" kick — when the ball hits two parts of the uprights on a scoring attempt — fell short and let Minnesota return to the US with the 28-25 win. Paul Childs/Action Images/Reuters The most bizarre incident of Week 3 occurred with the Miami Dolphins backed up in their own endzone. On their own one-yard line, needing to punt the ball away with restricted space available, punter Thomas Morstead kicked the ball off teammate Trent Sherfield's backside and out of bounds for a safety. Dubbed "butt punt" by many on social media, the flub ultimately didn't cost Miami as it won 21-19 over the Buffalo Bills. Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes a sensational, one-handed catch over Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. on September 22. Unfortunately for Pickens, the Steelers lost 29-17 after the Browns bounced back from an embarrassing Week 2 loss to the New York Jets. David Richard/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman fumbles after catching a pass during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. The fumble was one of two lost by the Bucs on the day, helping the Packers win a tight affair, 14-12, in Tampa Bay. Chris O'Meara/AP Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa sits on the turf in the second quarter of Miami's game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was tackled by Matt Milano and his head hit the ground, causing the Miami man to be taken into the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. He eventually came back to lead the Dolphins to victory, but the NFLPA is initiating a review of the injury and medical evaluation. Megan Briggs/Getty Images Who knew Lions could fly? Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown soars over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson to pick up a first down at the two-yard line in the first quarter of their Week 3 clash. The Vikings won the game, 28-24, led by Kirk Cousins' 260 yards passing and two TD tosses, to go to 2-1 on the year. Jerry Holt/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore get into an altercation during the second half of the Bucs' chippy 20-10 win over the Saints in Week 2. The win snapped Brady's personal seven-game losing streak against the Saints. Jonathan Bachman/AP Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay gave the home crowd something to cheer for when he returned the opening kickoff 103 yards to score a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on September 18. Despite the feat, the Ravens went on to lose 42-38 after being outscored by 25 in the fourth quarter. Julio Cortez/AP San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates with his teammates during the second half of a 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks on September 18. Garoppolo came on as a substitute after starter Trey Lance went down for the year with a fractured ankle and threw for 154 yards and one touchdown -- and rushed for another -- on 13/21 passing. Tony Avelar/AP The Cleveland Browns run the ball across midfield against the New York Jets during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns ended up losing 31-30 after being up by 13 points with 1:55 remaining in the game. Jets QB Joe Flacco threw for 307 yards and four TDs — including two in the final two minutes of the game — to carry the Jets. Sunday's game saw the return of "Brownie the Elf" to the Browns' home field. The logo was initially used by the Browns in their inaugural season in 1946 but fell out of favor in the 60s, returning when the franchise was brought back to Cleveland in 1999. Scott Galvin/USA Today Sports Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., left, picks up a fumble and returns it for the winning touchdown during overtime of a dramatic 29-23 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 18. David Becker/AP Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 on September 11 in Cincinnati. Burrow would go on to have five turnovers on the day — four interceptions and a lost fumble — in a 23-20 loss. Joshua A. Bickel/AP Seattle Seahawks fans make noise as Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos prepares to take a snap during a failed game-winning drive on September 12. It was Wilson's first game back in Seattle since leaving for Denver after 10 years with the Seahawks. Seattle won 17-16. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb makes a run in the red zone against the Carolina Panthers on September 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chubb had 141 yards on 22 carries in a tight 26-24 win for the Browns. Rusty Jones/AP Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stiff-arms Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott in the third quarter of a massive 31-10 win against the defending Super Bowl champions at SoFi Stadium. The statement victory on NFL Opening Day shows the Bills are serious contenders for the title in 2022. Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports/Reuters New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas makes a reception against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell in the second half of their game in Atlanta on September 11. Thomas had two touchdown catches on the day as the Saints outscored the Falcons by 14 in the fourth to win 27-26. Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. poses for a photo prior to the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams on September 8. OBJ has flirted with signing with either the Rams or the Bills this season, and although he showed up in Rams colors on the day, he went viral following the Bills' big win, tweeting , "Sheeesh.... Bills mafia ??????" Ben Liebenberg via AP The best photos from the 2022 NFL season Prev Next

Miller’s injury is in the same right knee he had ACL surgery on back in 2013.

But the 33-year-old isn’t letting the news distract him and promised to be back “better than ever.”

“I’ll be right back, man,” Miller said in a video posted to Twitter, adding: “Mentally, I couldn’t be in a better spot.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to show my teammates how tough I am, you know, how hard I work,” he added.

The Bills signed Miller this year on a six-year, $120 million deal, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, following his Super Bowl-winning season with the Los Angeles Rams in an effort to boost their defense.