gupta screengrab vpx
Will approaching winter mean new Covid-19 surge?
04:20 - Source: CNN
Coronavirus 15 videos
gupta screengrab vpx
Will approaching winter mean new Covid-19 surge?
04:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china corona nyc
Artist wears 27 hazmat suits to protest China's policies
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hong kong tourism
See how Hong Kong is trying to revitalize itself after Covid-19
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Late night Joe Biden
See late night reactions to President Biden claiming pandemic over
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Patient using video game treatment long haul covid gupta pkg vpx
Dr. Gupta: This treatment for 'brain fog' from long-Covid just might surprise you
04:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joe rogan aaron rogers covid vaccination orig mg_00000000.png
Aaron Rodgers tells Joe Rogan why he didn't get vaccinated for Covid
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BARTLETT, ILLINOIS - MAY 01: Seven-year-old Hamza Haqqani, a 2nd grade student at Al-Huda Academy, uses a computer to participate in an E-learning class with his teacher and classmates while at his home on May 01, 2020 in Bartlett, Illinois. Al-Huda Academy, an Islam based private school that teaches pre-school through the 6th grade students, has had to adopt an E-learning program to finish the school year after all schools in the state were forced to cancel classes in an attempt to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
How Covid upended children's lives
10:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hotez vpx
'Wasn't too surprising': Doctor reacts to Biden's positive Covid test
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail wuhan market 1
New studies suggest Covid-19 likely originated from Wuhan wet market
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Fauci gives update on Biden's Covid-19 infection
05:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
doctor jonathan reiner
'This was entirely predictable': Doctor on Biden testing positive for Covid-19
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jill Biden
Jill Biden speaks out after President Biden contracts Covid-19
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
brian china economic crisis wang 0715
'I'm losing my mind': Chinese depositor loses life savings in bank
03:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: A man is asked to cough into his arm as part of testing for COVID-19, by a member of the Los Angeles Fire Department wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) in Skid Row, amidst the coronavirus pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 43 people tested positive for COVID-19 at one nearby Skid Row homeless shelter. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Doctor: Covid-19 BA.5 variant is highly transmissible
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fauci
Dr. Fauci explains why new BA.5 subvariant is concerning
04:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Children as young as 6 months are now eligible to receive an updated Covid-19 vaccine.

Sick little boy with a thermometer in his mouth
Sick little boy with a thermometer in his mouth
Fajrul Islam/Moment RF/Getty Images

The flu can be a big deal for children. Here's why

The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized updated Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech for use in children from ages 6 months through 5 years.

The bivalent vaccines target the original strain as well as the BA.4/5 Omicron strains. Bivalent vaccines were previously authorized as a booster for people age 5 and older.

“More children now have the opportunity to update their protection against COVID-19 with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, and we encourage parents and caregivers of those eligible to consider doing so – especially as we head into the holidays and winter months where more time will be spent indoors,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement.

Not all young children are eligible to receive an updated vaccine:

  • Children age 6 months through age 5 who received the original, two-dose Moderna vaccine are eligible to receive a single booster of the updated bivalent Moderna vaccine two months after completing the primary vaccine series.
  • Children age 6 months through 4 years who haven’t started their three-dose primary series of the Pfizer vaccine or received the third dose will receive the updated Pfizer vaccine as the third dose of the primary series.
  • Children ages 6 months through 4 years who have completed the three-dose primary series of the original Pfizer vaccine are not eligible for an updated booster dose at this time.

“Children in this age group who already completed their primary series would still be expected to have protection against the most serious outcomes from the currently circulating omicron variant. The data to support giving an updated bivalent booster dose for these children are expected in January. The agency is committed to evaluating those data as quickly as possible,” the FDA said in its announcement.

Get CNN Health's weekly newsletter

Sign up here to get The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Tuesday from the CNN Health team.

In general, Covid-19 vaccinations have been slow among young children. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than 5% of children younger than 5 are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, having completed their primary series of vaccinations. Among people ages 5 and older, 73% are vaccinated, and 13% are vaccinated and boosted.

The FDA authorization comes as the United States is experiencing high levels of respiratory viruses, including flu and RSV, and rising Covid-19 hospitalizations.