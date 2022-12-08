CNN —

Toni Collette and husband Dave Galafassi are divorcing after 20 years of marriage.

The actress announced the news on Instagram Wednesday, writing in a joint statement that the two have been separated for a “substantial” amount of time.

“It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Colette wrote.

“We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other,” said the statement. “Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape.”

She attached a photo of flowers reading, “PEACE & LOVE.”

The two share a 14-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son.

Colette concluded with, “We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks.”

Collette had been absent from Instagram for some time before returning this week with a quote that read: “No matter what your current circumstances are, if you can imagine something better for yourself, you can create it.”

Collette and Galfassi married in 2003.