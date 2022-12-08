London CNN —

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s controversial Netflix documentary has been released on the streaming platform, with the couple promising to recall their experiences of their bitter split from the British royal family.

The project, “Harry & Meghan,” was announced by Netflix last week after months of speculation that the couple would star in a tell-all series.

In a video diary shown in the first episode, recorded shortly after the pair finished their final royal duties in March 2020, Harry said: “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, what on earth happened? Like how did we end up here?”

He said he became “genuinely concerned for the safety of my family.”

“No one knows that full truth. We know the full truth, the institution knows the full truth, and the media knows the full truth because they’ve been in on it,” Harry said.

The first three episodes were released on Thursday, with three more scheduled for next week.

