December 9, 2022

Happy Friday from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where CNN 10 is featuring a special look at the Army-Navy Game. Dating back to 1890, the traditions, pageantry, passion, and respect make this matchup one of the greatest rivalries in American sports. So big that 10 sitting U.S. presidents have attended. We’ll also check-in on a headline involving a prisoner swap between Russia and the United States. And then, we’ll examine scientific research that explains why people might be more likely to get sick in the winter. But before the week ends, let’s go digging for fossils in Australia.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. Where is Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, located?

2. What sport did astronaut Alan Shepard play on the moon in 1971?

3. Power outages in what U.S. state have prompted an FBI investigation and manhunt?

4. What has China’s anti-coronavirus policy been called up until major changes this week?

5. Featured this week, who is the voice behind the famous TikTok speech to text feature?

6. On Thursday’s show, what country hosted a half marathon where hundreds of Santas ran through the streets?

7. What is the name of the WNBA player who was released this week from a Russian prison?

8. Scientists say they recently confirmed that changes in the nostrils cause more people to get sick in what season?

9. What is the 2022 Oxford Dictionary word of the year? Hint: It’s actually two words.

10. What is the mascot of the United States Naval Academy?

