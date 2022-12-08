Today, you’ll find a deal on Calpak luggage, a discounted iRobot Roomba i4 and savings during the Samsung Discover Event. All that and more below.

Reformation Winter Sale Reformation If you missed Reformation’s Black Friday sale, don’t fret — the chic, sustainable and celeb-loved brand is offering select styles up to 40% off online and in stores. Whether you’re looking for a slinky silk party dress, cozy cashmere sweater, new pair of jeans or anything else, Ref has you covered.

Samsung Discover Event Samsung Now through Dec. 15, you can save big on tech essentials thanks to the Discover Samsung Event. Whether you’re shopping for a new phone, tablet, television, wireless earbuds or even a vacuum, this sale has you covered. No matter what you’re looking for, these deals are certainly worth a browse — and there are new deals every day of the promo.

Editor Favorite Fly By Jing Endless Black Friday Sale Fly By Jing Fly By Jing’s beloved sauces, dumplings, spice mixes and more can majorly amp up your home cooking with a delicious Sichuan edge. Shop the brand’s Black Friday extention and discounts on a bunch of holiday bestsellers. Whether you go for dumplings, dips or something else, you can save on gifts and pantry staples.

Editor Favorite Calpak Christmas Holiday Sale Calpak Ultra-chic hardshell luggage, duffels, toiletry organizers and more are discounted during this sale at Calpak. Shop now and save before the holiday rush — get up to 55% off now through the end of the year.

iRobot Roomba i4 Vacuum $400 $210 at Woot! Amazon Pet hair and crumbs littering your floors are a thing of the past with a quality robot vacuum. Fortunately, the iRobot Roomba i4 is almost half off today only at Woot! Boasting powerful performance and smart navigation, this robot vac is a great solution that checks a chore of your list with the simple press of a button.

More deals to shop

• Right now at Target, a variety of Apple Magsafe accessories are on sale — great stocking stuffers that go way beyond travel-size shampoo.

• Shop teeth whitening products for an extra bright smile and save, thanks to this one-day promo at Target.

• The Cozy Gifting event at Everlane, happening now through Dec. 13, means you can save 30% on knitwear and more.

• The Container Store is offering 30% off Elfa organization systems, so you can get organized without breaking the bank.

• Through tomorrow, spend $100 or more on Brightland’s quality olive oils and get a free, full-size bottle of the brand’s Awake olive oil with your purchase.

• Stay caffeinated through the holiday season with a Keurig coffee maker, on sale now at Amazon.

• Get festive with these LED string lights — they can be controlled through the Twinkly app and are $35 off right now.

• Woot! is offering discounts on a rainbow of iPhone cases, so save now for a protected screen later.

• Online Warehouse Sale at Cozy Earth is happening now, meaning you can shop bestsellers from the brand up to 55% off.

• The infinitely reusable Rocketbook notebook is almost half off right now at Woot!

Deals you may have missed

Reader Favorite Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows $50 $30 at Amazon Amazon If your pillows are pancake-like, it’s probably time to refresh them. If you’re looking for top-tier comfort, consider these highly rated, Underscored-recommended pillows. Breathable and conveniently machine-washable, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are 40% off at Amazon right now, with the discount applying in-cart.

Editor Favorite Cuup Extra 20% off bundles Cuup Cuup Cuup bras promise minimalist design, modern colorways and seamless fit — the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” After testing the bras ourselves, we’re on board with these high-quality, lightweight intimates too. Right now, you can save while investing in some new bras and underwear and get an extra 20% off bundles.

Outdoor Voices 30% off cold weather essentials Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices has long been one of our top picks for activewear, loungewear and even outdoor gear. Right now is a great time to shop the beloved brand, because cold weather styles are 30% off. Now through Dec. 9, shop bestselling styles like the Frostknit Longsleeve, Rectrek Pant and more at solid discounts.

Sephora The Gifts for All Event Sephora Sephora sales don’t come often, but when they do, they’re good: right now, the beauty retailer is offering all Beauty Insiders 20% off their order. Plus, Sephora’s in-house makeup collection is 30% off for everyone. Use code GETGIFTING to snag these offers before they’re gone.