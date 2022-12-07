Hawaii’s 2 volcanic eruptions keep spewing lava with no end in sight. Here’s what could happen next

Holly Yan
By Holly Yan, CNN
Published 2:38 PM EST, Wed December 7, 2022
Lava fissures flow down the north flank of the Mauna Loa volcano on December 5.
Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images
Lava flows over a road in Hilo, Hawaii, on December 5.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
People watch lava erupt from the Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii on December 1.
Go Nakamura/Reuters
Locals dedicate a traditional drink to Pele, the goddess of volcanoes and fire, on December 3.
Go Nakamura/Reuters
Lava flows from the volcano on November 30.
Go Nakamura/Reuters
A woman records the volcano with her phone on December 3.
Gregory Bull/AP
A fissure erupts on the volcano's Northeast Rift Zone on December 1.
Drew Downs/USGS
Motorists make their way through Hilo as people search for a volcano vantage point on December 2.
Gregory Bull/AP
Lava spews from the volcano on November 30.
Go Nakamura/Reuters
A journalist records lava from Mauna Loa.
Gregory Bull/AP
A man looks on as lava erupts from Mauna Loa on November 30.
Gregory Bull/AP
A child holds a stuffed animal while walking over hardened lava rock from a previous eruption.
Gregory Bull/AP
This aerial photo, taken on November 28, shows a line of fissure vents erupting.
Civil Air Patrol/USGS
People gather to observe the eruption.
Go Nakamura/Reuters
A fissure erupts on the Northeast Rift Zone of Mauna Loa.
M. Patrick/USGS
The volcano last erupted in 1984.
Marco Garcia/AP
The eruption began in Moku'āweoweo, the summit caldera of Mauna Loa, around 11:30 a.m. on November 27, according to the Hawaii Volcano Observatory.
Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images
People watch the lava on November 28.
Caleb Jones/AP
Fountains of lava as tall as 200 feet burst from Mauna Loa on November 28, the US Geological Survey said.
Civil Air Patrol/USGS
Hawaii officials have said the simultaneous eruptions of Mauna Loa and the Kilauea volcano are not threatening homes or nearby infrastructure.
Marco Garcia/AP
Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed an emergency proclamation to direct resources and aid response to Mauna Loa's eruption.
Civil Air Patrol/USGS
In this long-exposure photo, cars drive down Saddle Road on November 28 as Mauna Loa erupts in the distance.
Marco Garcia/AP
In pictures: Mauna Loa volcano erupts in Hawaii
CNN  — 

The incessant lava shooting out of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa and Kilauea volcanoes has stirred memories of Kilauea’s devastating 2018 eruption, which swallowed hundreds of homes.

But the current eruptions are different. While it’s unclear how far the lava will travel from either volcano, experts say history and context can provide clues.

Why Mauna Loa’s lava is harder to predict

Mauna Loa is the world’s largest active volcano. It stretches 10.5 miles from base to summit and takes up half the entire surface area of Hawaii’s Big Island, the US Geological Survey says.

But compared to its smaller neighbor Kilauea, Mauna Loa doesn’t erupt as frequently. So there’s not as much historical data on its lava and where it travels, said Tracy Gregg, associate professor of geology at the University at Buffalo.

Lava fountains and flows illuminate the area with a glow at the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii, U.S. December 5, 2022.
Go Nakamura/Reuters

And that makes the trajectory of its lava – which can change at any moment – harder to predict.

“But the good news about lava is that – particularly on the island of Hawaii – it doesn’t really sneak up on people. Folks know when it’s coming,” Gregg said.

“So in terms of loss of life, I’m not concerned.”

Lava from Mauna Loa was crawling forward Tuesday at about 21 yards per hour, said Mike Zoeller of the US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The lava advance, which recently slowed after hitting flatter surfaces, was within 1.92 miles of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway – the major highway connecting the eastern and western halves of Big Island, he said.

But all “that could change in an hour,” Gregg said, making the task of guessing which – if any – infrastructure or buildings could be damaged by lava much more difficult.

It seems unlikely that Mauna Loa’s lava will wipe out homes; the closest major population center is Hilo, about 37 miles northeast.

“In some cases, Mauna Loa flows have traveled as far as Hilo and South Kona, so there certainly might be exposure of communities to lava,” said Einat Lev, an associate research professor in seismology, geology and tectonophysics at Columbia University.

“However, this is very unlikely judging by the length of historical lava flows,” Lev said.

Indeed, “Mauna Loa lava flows have not inundated communities,” Gregg said.

20221202 mauna loa t1 illustration

“There have been some scares. Hilo is one of the biggest cities on the island, and in the 1880s, Mauna Loa lava flow kind of crept up pretty close to Hilo – but even then didn’t quite make it.”

Right now, there’s a “small chance that the flow would diverge and turn towards the west,” Lev said, where “it might interact with roads and structures in the Pōhakuloa Game Management Area.”

The US Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area is about 20 miles north of Mauna Loa. An unexploded ordnance was spotted this week in lava rocks near a Mauna Loa eruption viewing area, Hawaii News Now reported.

“Unexploded ordnance may indeed be found in the area, given its long history as a training area” for the Army, Lev said.

But there are too many variables – such as how deep the military device is in the ground – to speculate what might happen if a lava reached it, Gregg said.

Why this Kilauea eruption probably won’t be as devastating

Just 21 miles away from Mauna Loa, Kilauea has been exploding for the past year.

But unlike the 2018 Kilauea eruption that destroyed hundreds of homes in the Leilani Estates neighborhood, the current eruption is much different thanks to where the lava is shooting out from and how close the eruption is to people.

People stand on the side of the road to photograph the eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on December 04, 2022 near Hilo, Hawaii. For the first time in nearly 40 years, the Mauna Loa volcano, the largest active volcano in the world, has erupted.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“Lava from the 2021-present eruption has been confined to the summit crater,” Lev said.

In other words, lava isn’t gushing down the side of Kilauea right now. It’s staying near the top.

“This is in contrast to the 2018 eruption, when the eruptive vents were located low on the southeastern flank of the volcano,” Lev said.

“There is always a chance that there will be another eruption on the flank, closer to communities, but not from the current location of the Kilauea eruption.”

Gregg hopes Kilauea’s eruption stays put, with lava shooting up from and staying within the summit crater, she said.

“If you think of the summit crater as like a bathtub, the bathtub is barely even beginning to be filled,” Gregg said.

“Right now, the lava at Kilauea is behaving very nicely. And we hope that lasts.”

Why lava doesn’t like to follow orders

Humans in the past have tried to divert or even stop lava from advancing. Workers have used bulldozers to build huge earthen walls to try to redirect lava after eruptions, such as that of Mount Etna in Sicily.

But “the history is not successful,” said Paul Segall, a professor of geophysics at Stanford University.

Lava fountains and flows illuminate the area during the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii, U.S. November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Go Nakamura/Reuters

In 1935, the founder of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory asked the US Army Air Corps to bomb the source of lava flowing from Mauna Loa as it headed toward the Wailuku River, according to the US Geological Service.

The army dropped two 600-pound bombs, but they missed their target and had minimal effect on the lava flows.

Lava’s tendency to flow “is extremely temperature-sensitive,” Segall said. That makes it “somewhat unpredictable.”

But with neighboring volcanoes now erupting simultaneously, scientists are eager to study what will happen next.

“It would be fascinating to see if the eruptions influence each other,” Lev said.

No matter what happens, Gregg said, residents and tourists should pay attention to warnings from local officials and heed any guidance from volcanologists.

“I think the most important thing is that we really can’t predict what’s going to happen on an hour-by-hour or even day-by-day basis.”

CNN’s Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.