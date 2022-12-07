CNN —

Police were responding Wednesday to a shooting with injuries at a Walmart in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Cobb County police said.

Several injuries were reported though the situation does not involve an active shooter, police said via Twitter.

Police are “on the scene of a shooting at 2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy with several injuries — there is no threat to the public,” police said in a tweet. “Not an active shooter.”

“The initial investigation is still pending,” according to a Cobb County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. The sheriff’s office and other area agencies are on scene of a Walmart assisting police, officials told CNN.

CNN has reached out to a Walmart representative and fire rescue officials for comment.