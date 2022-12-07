CNN —

Former President Donald Trump posed for photos at his waterfront club on Tuesday with a prominent QAnon conspiracy theorist, in the latest in a string of incidents that highlight the GOP candidate’s proximity to fringe figures on the far right.

Liz Crokin, an avid supporter of the far-right conspiracy theory, shared photographs of her and Trump to social media following a Tuesday fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago to combat child trafficking.

“Tonight I had the privilege and honor to speak at America’s Future fundraiser to combat child trafficking. … Some of the topics I discussed were Pizzagate, Balenciaga, and what President Trump’s administration did to combat human trafficking,” Crokin wrote on her Truth Social profile.

The Pizzagate conspiracy theory falsely purports that the Clinton family and other prominent Democrats ran a sex trafficking ring through a Washington, DC, pizza joint. It has been widely discredited by law enforcement officials.

Crokin’s reference to Balenciaga comes after the fashion company faced widespread backlash following a recent ad campaign that featured young children cuddling with stuffed animals in fetish clothing.

“President Trump made a surprise appearance and spoke,” Crokin added in a separate post, which contained a video showing Trump delivering remarks at the event.

“You are incredible people, you are doing unbelievable work and we just appreciate you being here and we hope you’re going to be back,” Trump can be heard saying in the clip.

Crokin’s appearance comes two weeks after Trump came under fire for dining with rapper Kanye West and White supremacist Nick Fuentes at his Palm Beach, Florida, estate. Aides to the former president were said to be in the process of implementing more rigorous vetting for the people he engages with around Mar-a-Lago, which has doubled as his private residence since he left office.

A spokesperson for Trump, who announced his third consecutive presidential bid last month, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The former president’s interactions with Crokin were first reported by ABC News.