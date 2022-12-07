CNN —

The fans have spoken about what they found to be the best in movies, television, music and pop culture.

“Saturday Night Live” cast member and comedian Kenan Thompson hosted the 2022 People’s Choice Awards from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, which aired on NBC and E! on Tuesday.

Award-winning actor, producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds was honored with the People’s Icon Award, while Emmy and Grammy award-winning performer Lizzo was presented with the People’s Champion Award.

Lizzo is seen performing at the Citi Concert Series for the 'Today' show at the Rockefeller Plaza on July 15, 2022 in New York City. Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Grammy winning singer-songwriter Shania Twain performed a medley of her hits and was the recipient of the Music Icon Award.

Shania Twain performs on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC/Getty Images

The awards show bills itself as being the one with the winners selected “solely by fans.”

Here’s a list of who took home trophies this year:

THE MOVIE OF 2022

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022

“The Adam Project”

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022

“Top Gun: Maverick”

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022

“Don’t Worry Darling”

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Chris Hemsworth

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Elizabeth Olsen

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Austin Butler

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Adam Sandler

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Elizabeth Olsen

THE SHOW OF 2022

“Stranger Things”

A scene from "Stranger Things." Courtesy of Netflix

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022

“Grey’s Anatomy”

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022

“Never Have I Ever”

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022

“The Kardashians”

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022

“The Voice”

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022

Noah Schnapp

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022

Ellen Pompeo

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022

Mariska Hargitay

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022

Selena Gomez

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022

Selma Blair

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022

Khloé Kardashian

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022

“Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022

“Stranger Things”

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022

Harry Styles

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022

Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2022

BTS

THE SONG OF 2022

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

THE ALBUM OF 2022

“Midnights” - Taylor Swift

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022

Carrie Underwood

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022

Becky G

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022

Latto

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022

“Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022

BTS

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022

“Left and Right” - Charlie Puth and BTS

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022

Selena Gomez

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2022

MrBeast

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2022

Kevin Hart: Reality Check

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2022

Serena Williams

THE POP PODCAST OF 2022

“Archetypes: Meghan Markle”