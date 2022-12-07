The fans have spoken about what they found to be the best in movies, television, music and pop culture.
“Saturday Night Live” cast member and comedian Kenan Thompson hosted the 2022 People’s Choice Awards from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, which aired on NBC and E! on Tuesday.
Award-winning actor, producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds was honored with the People’s Icon Award, while Emmy and Grammy award-winning performer Lizzo was presented with the People’s Champion Award.
Grammy winning singer-songwriter Shania Twain performed a medley of her hits and was the recipient of the Music Icon Award.
The awards show bills itself as being the one with the winners selected “solely by fans.”
Here’s a list of who took home trophies this year:
THE MOVIE OF 2022
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022
“The Adam Project”
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022
“Top Gun: Maverick”
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022
“Don’t Worry Darling”
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Chris Hemsworth
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Elizabeth Olsen
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Austin Butler
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Adam Sandler
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Elizabeth Olsen
THE SHOW OF 2022
“Stranger Things”
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022
“Grey’s Anatomy”
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022
“Never Have I Ever”
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022
“The Kardashians”
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022
“The Voice”
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022
Noah Schnapp
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022
Ellen Pompeo
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022
Mariska Hargitay
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022
Selena Gomez
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022
“The Kelly Clarkson Show”
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022
Selma Blair
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022
Khloé Kardashian
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022
“Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022
“Stranger Things”
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022
Harry Styles
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022
Taylor Swift
THE GROUP OF 2022
BTS
THE SONG OF 2022
“About Damn Time” - Lizzo
THE ALBUM OF 2022
“Midnights” - Taylor Swift
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022
Carrie Underwood
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022
Becky G
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022
Latto
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022
“Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift
THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022
BTS
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022
“Left and Right” - Charlie Puth and BTS
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022
Selena Gomez
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2022
MrBeast
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2022
Kevin Hart: Reality Check
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2022
Serena Williams
THE POP PODCAST OF 2022
“Archetypes: Meghan Markle”