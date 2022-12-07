CNN —

Brendan Fraser says he went to great physical lengths to star in “George of the Jungle.”

The actor told Adam Sandler during Variety’s Actors on Actors series that he underwent an extreme weight loss and diet to play the title role in the 1997 film.

Brendan Fraser & Adam Sandler | Actors on Actors

“[I was] waxed, greased, starved of carbohydrates” he said. Adding, “I would drive home after work and stop to get something to eat. I needed some cash one day, and I went to the ATM, and I couldn’t remember my PIN number because my brain was misfiring. Banging on the thing. I didn’t eat that night.”

The film also starred Leslie Mann and was a top film at the box office that year.

Meanwhile, Fraser is also making headlines for his upcoming role in the movie, “The Whale.” It tells the story of an obese man named Charlie played by Fraser, who lives alone in Idaho.

The film, directed by Darren Aronofsky, is getting quite a bit of awards season buzz for Fraser’s portrayal.

“The Whale” opens in theaters on Friday.