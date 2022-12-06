NTSB says pilot that hit power lines was too low for miles

(CNN) Investigators say the pilot of a private plane that crashed into power lines and cut electricity to 120,000 people was flying too low for miles.

In a just-released report, data accessed by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the pilot was below key minimum altitudes required to land in poor visibility at Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

"The airplane descended as low as 475 feet" above sea level, before it slammed into a Pepco transmission tower, the agency said in its preliminary findings. The tower is 600 feet above sea level, the NTSB notes.

The crash, in dark mist on November 27, triggered a massive response of more than a hundred firefighters.

After he remained inside the mangled single-engine Mooney aircraft for eight hours, special equipment was used to rescue the pilot, 65-year-old Patrick Merkle and his female passenger. Both survived the crash with serious injuries.

