gamestop reddit wallstreetbets aj vanover js orig_00000000.png
These GameStop traders struck gold. Then came the hard part.
04:37 - Source: CNN
Markets and Investing 16 videos
gamestop reddit wallstreetbets aj vanover js orig_00000000.png
These GameStop traders struck gold. Then came the hard part.
04:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A traveler walks along a moving walkway between terminals at Logan International Airport in Boston, the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
trivago CEO: Travel costs are up. Here's how vacationers are reacting
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Twitter Tesla
Analyst: Musk 'circus' is hurting Tesla
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on September 13, 2022 in New York City. U.S. stocks opened lower today and closed significantly low with the Dow Jones dropping over 1,200 points after the release of an inflation report that showed prices rising more than expected in the last month. The Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed prices rising 8.3% over the last year, for which economists had predicted an 8.1% increase. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Market strategist on where stocks are likely headed next
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Happy children in carnival costumes trick or treating with pumpkin basket in the old wooden house. Halloween party.
Spirit Halloween CEO lists some of the hottest costumes this year
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Nouriel Roubini Markets Now
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
StockX products
StockX CEO: Here's how we authenticate sneakers, trading cards before sale
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Markets expert: It's time to play defense
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
4 ways Twitter and Musk court battle could end, explained
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN Business  — 

It’s time to sing a requiem for a meme. Meme stocks, that is. Companies that attracted rabid followings from traders on Reddit and other social media sites in 2021 are struggling. Just look at GameStop.

Shares of the video game retailer, which will report its latest results after the closing bell on Wednesday, have plunged nearly 35% this year after surging by more than 685% last year.

GameStop (GME) is expected to report a quarterly loss of $84 million and sales growth of just 4.5% from a year ago. The company is also said to be in the midst of a round of layoffs, according to a report from Axios. GameStop (GME) was not immediately available for comment.

But GameStop isn’t the only meme stock, many of which became popular with traders because they thought it would be funny to try to punish hedge funds and other investors that were betting against them, that has fallen on hard times.

Shares of movie theater chain AMC (AMC) have plummeted 55% this year. And the new preferred class of stock that AMC (AMC) issued earlier this year, which has the ticker symbol of “APE” as a nod to the loyal fans on social media who refer to themselves as “apes,” plunged more than 90% from its peak price.

jaime rogozinski wallstreetbets
video

WallStreetBets founder in 2021: There is no precedent for GameStop frenzy

AMC is still losing money and the health of the theater industry remains challenged.

Box office revenue remains down sharply from pre-pandemic levels in 2019, as Hollywood is releasing fewer blockbusters in cinemas and moviegoers continue to choose to stay home and stream films and TV shows. Shares of theater owners Cinemark (CNK), Marcus (MCS) and IMAX (IMAX) are all lower this year too.

Then there’s Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY).

The struggling retailer got a brief boost earlier this year when GameStop chairman and Chewy (CHWY) co-founder Ryan Cohen took a stake in the company, leading to hopes among the memesters that he was planning a major turnaround. But Cohen dumped his shares in August. The stock is now down 75% this year.

Speculative stock craze is done

What happened? It appears that part of the problem is that the pandemic-fueled day trading frenzy is over. You don’t have nearly as many bored people stuck at home using stimulus checks to buy stocks, given that the unemployment rate is just 3.7%, down from a peak of 14.7% in April 2020 when the pandemic first hit the US economy. Americans are no longer facing Covid lockdowns, and many people have returned to the office… at least on a part-time basis.

But investors may also be realizing that companies like GameStop, AMC and Bed Bath & Beyond face legitimate challenges. Earnings, sales and other fundamentals matter after all, especially in an economy that is starting to show signs of weakness.

“There is still plenty of danger in equities. There are no real bargains,” said Matt Smith, investment director with Ruffer. Smith argues that there are still better opportunities for investors to short stocks, i.e. bet that prices will go down, than there are long-term buys.

But mostly, investors are aware of the fact that in uncertain times like this, it may make more sense to play it safe instead of taking a huge gamble on a meme stock.

People make their way near to The New York Stock Exchange, on July 12, 2022 in New York.
People make their way near to The New York Stock Exchange, on July 12, 2022 in New York.
John Smith/VIEWpress/Getty Images

Stock picking isn't dead. But for most investors it might as well be

Interest rates are continuing to rise. That makes the 10-year US Treasury, which has a yield of about 3.6%, fairly attractive.

“Bonds look better than they have in 15 years,” said Steve Wyett, chief investment strategist at BOK Financial.

Wyett notes that the Federal Reserve is not done raising rates just yet. The central bank’s key short-term rate is now in a range of 3.75% to 4%.

Another rate hike when the Fed concludes its policymaking meeting on December 14 is a given. The only question is whether it will be just a half-point increase or the Fed’s fifth-straight bump of three-quarters of a point. And Wyett says the Fed is likely to keep raising in early 2023.

“The impact on the stock market of what the Fed has done to this point and may still do remains is in front of us,” he said.

Add all that up and it’s a miserable time for investors to be considering speculative meme stocks.

Higher interest rates will make it even more challenging for struggling, unprofitable companies to pay down debt, added Steven Wieting, chief investment strategist at Citi Global Wealth.

“There is a level of risk aversion in this market. When you sum up the bulls and bears this year, the bears have won,” Wieting said.