CNN —

Flu, RSV and other respiratory viruses have been spreading among children, and that has put a strain on hospitals, but also doctors’ offices, pharmacies, families and caretakers.

Parents and guardians, how have you struggled to get access to care, whether it’s getting through to a doctor or searching for medicine that’s in short supply? How are you managing to juggle disruption and uncertainty when your child is sick? What lengths are you going through to get your children care?

Health care workers, what measures are you taking to provide care to families in your community? How are you and your colleagues coping, and what new strategies have you put in place in this difficult virus season?

Whether you’re navigating this as a parent, guardian or health care worker, we’d like to hear your story.

If you are unable to see the form below, click here.