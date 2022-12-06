CNN —

A first look at “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho’s new movie is here.

Based off the book “Mickey 7” by Edward Ashto, the Oscar winner penned the screenplay for “Mickey 17,” which may veer from the novel in some places.

The film is being produced by Plan B Entertainment and the score is by composer Jae-il Jung, who also provided the music for “Parasite.”

At the 2020 Academy Awards, “Parasite” picked up best picture, best director, best international feature film and best original screenplay.

The book follows Mickey 7, who is an employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Mickey 7 takes on missions that are too dangerous for the others, and has already had six iterations of his life.

Mickey 17 – In theaters 03.29.2024

Robert Pattinson stars alongside Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024.