globalfoundries plant
How new legislation would help US semiconductor maker
02:32 - Source: CNNBusiness
Top business news 16 videos
globalfoundries plant
How new legislation would help US semiconductor maker
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Ifeoma ozoma risk takers laptop
This techworker went public with her story of discrimination. Now she's helping other do the same
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Released Twitter emails show content moderation conversations before 2020 election
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: In this photo illustration the FTX logo and mobile app adverts are displayed on screens on November 10, 2022 in London, England. The Bahamas-based crypto exchange's larger rival, Binance, walked away from a potential bailout deal, as FTX struggles with a wave of customer withdrawals that have created a liquidity crunch. (Photo Illustration by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
FTX founder 'vaguely aware' of lending customer funds to hedge fund
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
richard branson cnntm vpx
Richard Branson on the risk of starting a new airline in the 70s
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NOVEMBER 29, 2022—CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA— Yoel Roth, formerly from Twitter, on day two of the Knight Foundation's Informed, Conversations on Democracy in the Digital Age. (Photo by Patrick Farrell)
Former top official at Twitter speaks out after working with Musk
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg thank Congress for tech legislation inaction
Watch 'The Monopoly Man' transform into deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Brian Moynihan Poppy Harlow interview 1129 SCREENSHOT
Bank of America CEO predicts 'mild recession' next year
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Matthew Weaver
Railway union organizer has a message for Biden
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A view of a temporarily closed JCPenney store at The Shops at Tanforan Mall on May 15, 2020 in San Bruno, California. JCPenney avoided bankruptcy after the company paid down paid $17 million in debt on Friday after missing two previous payments.JCPenney has an estimate $3.6 billion in debt.
Is JCPenney relevant to younger shoppers? CEO says yes
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
video thumbnail china factory clashes
Video shows workers clash with police at world's largest iPhone assembly factory
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
stay woke musk vpx
Elon Musk mocks shirts he found in Twitter's building. See Don Lemon's response
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
An employee walks through the aisles of Mary Arnold Toys, New York city oldest toy store on August 2, 2021. - It's always "better to shop a little early" for the holidays, but this year, Judy Ishayik, co-owner of a New York toy store says, "We are telling people to shop for Christmas in September." Global shipping snags are causing shortages, delivery delays and price increases -- all headaches for toy stores and manufacturers. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)
Hasbro CEO: What games are hot — and not — this holiday season
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 09: A Rivian electric pickup truck sits in a parking lot at a Rivian service center on May 09, 2022 in South San Francisco, California. Shares of Rivian stock fell 13 percent after Ford, which currently owns as 11.4 percent stake in the electric car maker, is planning to sell 8 million of its 102 million shares. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Recalls, billions in losses, and swarming competition: Hear why Rivian's CEO is idealistic as ever
04:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Robert Iger attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back" at The Jim Henson Company on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Bob Iger is back at Disney. These are the problems he has to fix
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
paige holland thielen
Why this former SpaceX employee wrote an open letter condemning Musk's behavior
05:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN Business  — 

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is upping its investment in the United States, announcing Tuesday that it’s building a second semiconductor factory in Arizona and raising its investment there from $12 billion to $40 billion. The move marks one of the “largest foreign direct investments in the history of the United States,” according to the company.

TSMC’s plans come as tensions between Washington and Beijing are rising over chips, with President Joe Biden imposing a sweeping set of controls on the sale of advanced chips and chip-making equipment to Chinese firms.

On Tuesday afternoon, Biden plans to visit the manufacturer’s site in Phoenix and speak about bringing jobs and investment to the state. Apple’s Tim Cook and other business leaders will attend the event, along with local lawmakers Senator Mark Kelly and former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Taiwan's flagship semiconductor industry will not need to be destroyed in a Chinese invasion, the islands security chief said, amid growing US concerns that Beijing could move to forcibly acquire the crucial Taiwanese chip technology. Photographer: Lam Yik Fei/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Taiwan's flagship semiconductor industry will not need to be destroyed in a Chinese invasion, the islands security chief said, amid growing US concerns that Beijing could move to forcibly acquire the crucial Taiwanese chip technology. Photographer: Lam Yik Fei/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Lam Yik Fei/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Warren Buffett's company buys $4 billion stake in Taiwanese chip giant TSMC

TSMC previously announced that it was building a $12 billion facility in Arizona that will eventually manufacture 3-nanometer chips, TSMC’s most advanced technology. Between the two factories, thousands of “high-paying high-tech jobs” will be added to the state and 600,000 wafers per year will be produced, the company said.

TSMC accounts for an estimated 90% of the world’s super-advanced computer chips, supplying tech giants including Apple (AAPL) and Qualcomm (QCOM).

Chips are an indispensable part of everything from smartphones to washing machines — but are also difficult to make because of the high cost of development and the level of knowledge required, meaning much of the production is concentrated among a handful of suppliers.

The White House is touting the new investments as a direct result of Biden’s economic plan, including the $200 billion CHIPS and Science Act. Biden has been visiting communities where companies like TSMC and Intel have announced new investments since the passage of the law this summer.

“It means more workers in these major factories, but it also means more opportunities for suppliers and contractors, good paying construction jobs, opportunities for small and medium sized manufacturers and suppliers,” National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told reporters in a call on Monday. “It means economic opportunity for communities that have often been left behind in economic cycles, including traditional energy communities that have powered our nation for generations and tribal nations.”

The global chip shortage first surfaced at the beginning of the pandemic, which upended supply chains and changed consumer shopping patterns. Automakers cut back on their orders for chips while tech companies, whose products were boosted by lockdown living, snapped up as many as they could.

The facility Biden will visit Tuesday in Phoenix is slated to begin producing chips in 2024. The new facility should start production in 2026.

– CNN’s Nikki Carvajal, Wayne Chang and Diksha Madhok contributed to this report.