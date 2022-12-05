Kolodziejczak twins gupta pkg still
Vaccines for children under 5 a turning point for many US families
Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for their updated Covid-19 vaccine to be used as the third shot in the three-dose primary vaccine series for children ages 6 months through 4 years.

Ilana Diener holds her son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial in Commack, N.Y. on Nov. 30, 2021. Parents hoping to get their youngest children vaccinated against COVID-19 have some encouraging news. Pfizer said Monday, May 23, 2022, that three doses of its vaccines offers strong protection to those under 5. That news comes a month after Moderna said it would ask regulators to OK its two shot regimen for the youngest kids.
Emma H. Tobin/AP

CDC recommends Covid-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months

The vaccine makers announced on Monday that if authorized for emergency use, children in that age group will still receive the original version of the Covid-19 vaccine as their first two doses and then the updated Covid-19 vaccine – formulated to target the coronavirus Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 – as the third dose.

While the primary Covid-19 vaccine series for older children and adults involves receiving two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a three-dose primary series has been the approach for children younger than 5.

The Omicron-adapted vaccine is currently authorized for emergency use in the United States as a booster dose for people 5 and older.

Doctor giving vaccine, flu or influenza shot to patient with injection needle. Close up of arm and medical professional. Nurse or physician with syringe. Immunity, HPV or health care concept.
Terovesalainen/Adobe Stock

As respiratory viruses strain US health care systems, Biden administration tells states how it's ready to help

“With the high level of respiratory illnesses currently circulating among children under 5 years of age, updated COVID-19 vaccines may help prevent severe illness and hospitalization,” according to the companies’ announcement on Monday morning.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s application for use of the vaccine in younger ages comes as respiratory illnesses – including RSV, flu and Covid-19 – are on the rise and overwhelming hospitals across the United States.

In a letter to the nation’s governors Friday, US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra noted that flu and other respiratory viruses are “increasing strain” on the country’s health care systems.

In the letter, obtained exclusively by CNN, Becerra wrote that the Biden administration “stands ready to continue assisting you with resources, supplies, and personnel.”

There is no vaccine for RSV, but health officials have urged people to get their flu shots and updated Covid-19 boosters heading into winter.

In general, Covid-19 vaccinations have been slow among young children. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than 5% of children younger than 5 are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, having completed their primary series of vaccinations. Among people ages 5 and older, 73% are vaccinated, and 13% are vaccinated and boosted.

CNN’s Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.