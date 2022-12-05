Kylian Mbappé continues record-setting pace in France’s World Cup round of 16 victory

By Ben Morse, CNN
Published 5:06 AM EST, Mon December 5, 2022
England celebrates Harry Kane scoring its second goal against Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on December 4. England defeated Senegal 3-0 to advance to the quarterfinal.
Carl Recine/Reuters
A Senegal supporter cheers before the match between England and Senegal on December 4.
Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images
France's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Poland on Sunday. With the goal, Giroud became <em>Les Bleus</em>' all-time top goal scorer. France defeated Poland 3-1, with two later goals from superstar Kylian Mbappé.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
France's Dayot Upamecano and Poland's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny collide on December 4.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of the match against Australia on Saturday, December 3. Argentina's 2-1 victory set up a quarterfinal match against the Netherlands.
Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images
Australian fans in Sydney on Sunday celebrate their team's goal during the Socceroos' 2-1 defeat by Argentina.
Loren Elliott/Reuters
Tyler Adams sinks to the ground after the US Men's National Team's 3-1 defeat by Netherlands and exit from the World Cup on Saturday.
Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Brenden Aaronson of the USMNT and the Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong battle for the ball during their last-16 match on Saturday.
Elsa/Getty Images
Switzerland's Remo Freuler, right, celebrates with Ricardo Rodriguez after scoring the third and decisive goal in the 3-2 victory over Serbia on Friday, December 2. With the win, Switzerland advances to the next stage of the World Cup.
Suhaib Salem/Reuters
Players argue during the Serbia-Switzerland match. Serbia was eliminated with the loss.
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Switzerland's Manuel Akanji heads the ball during the Serbia match.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Dušan Vlahović scores Serbia's second goal on Friday.
Suhaib Salem/Reuters
Bremer heads the ball for Brazil during the match against Cameroon on Friday. Cameroon came out on top 1-0, but Brazil still won Group G thanks to two earlier victories.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Bremer controls the ball against Cameroon.
Moises Castillo/AP
Cameroon's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tries to bring the ball down between Fabinho and Éder Militão.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan celebrates Friday after his team's 2-1 victory over Portugal clinched a spot in the next round. Hwang scored the game-winning goal in second-half stoppage time.
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
South Korea's Son Heung-min slides for a tackle against Portugal's João Mário. Portugal lost the match but still won Group H.
Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images
Portugal's Ruben Neves, left, heads the ball against South Korea.
Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images
Uruguay's Giorgian de Arrascaeta scores his second goal in the 2-0 victory over Ghana on Friday. Uruguay finished Group H with the same amount of points as South Korea, but the South Koreans advanced because they scored more goals in the group.
Ashley Landis/AP
Uruguay's Luis Suarez, foreground, looks to head the ball against Ghana.
Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
Ghana's Inaki Williams leaps for a kick against Uruguay.
Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Japan's Kaoru Mitoma passes the ball near the goal line, leading to a goal <a href="https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/world-cup-2022-12-01-2022/h_e4ab2ec63f6820b9a3c4924c34bc0f36" target="_blank">that was upheld by a video assistant referee (VAR) review</a> during the match against Spain on Thursday, December 1. Japan took a 2-1 lead and held on to win by that score. It finished first in Group E while Spain finished second.
Petr David Josek/AP
Wataru Endo celebrates with teammates after Japan's victory.
Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters
Spain's Alejandro Balde tries to hold up Japan's Ritsu Doan.
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Germany's Thomas Müller hugs Antonio Rüdiger after their 4-2 win over Costa Rica on Thursday. Despite the win, Germany was eliminated from the tournament because Japan defeated Spain.
Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters
German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer punches a ball clear against Costa Rica.
Ariel Schalit/AP
Referee Stephanie Frappart, center, warms up with assistant referees Karen Diaz, left, and Neuza Back before the Germany-Costa Rica match. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/world-cup-2022-12-01-2022/h_9e54a9b7b64fac9df31c09b2f48fcc93" target="_blank">They made history Thursday</a> as the first all-female refereeing crew for a men's World Cup match. Frappert became the first woman to referee a men's World Cup match.
Matthew Childs/Reuters
Belgium players react after their 0-0 draw against Croatia meant that they would be eliminated on Thursday. Belgium finished third at the last World Cup in 2018.
Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
Belgium's Leandro Trossard, left, and Croatia's Josko Gvardiol compete for a ball. Croatia finished second in Group F to advance to the tournament's knockout stage.
Luca Bruno/AP
Croatia's Borna Sosa heads the ball near Belgium's Thomas Meunier.
Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
A Belgium supporter looks dejected after the match against Croatia.
Stephane Mahe/Reuters
Morocco head coach Walid Regragui is lifted into the air by his team after a 2-1 victory over Canada on Thursday. Morocco finished first in Group F.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Canada's Alistair Johnston tries to head the ball into Morocco's net on Thusday.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after scoring Morocco's second goal against Canada.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Argentina's Julian Alvarez is put in a headlock by teammate Enzo Fernandez after scoring against Poland on Wednesday, November 30. Argentina won 2-0 to finish first in Group C and advance to the knockout stage. Poland qualified as well despite the loss.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Argentina star Lionel Messi is hit in the face by Poland's Wojciech Szczesny in the first half Wednesday. A penalty was given after video review, but Szczesny saved Messi's shot.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Messi and Poland's Bartosz Bereszynski compete for the ball.
Guiseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images
Mexico's Orbelín Pineda, left, and Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Kanno go for a header during their match on Wednesday. Mexico won 2-1.
Moises Castillo/AP
Mexico's Henry Martín scores the first goal against Saudi Arabia.
Matthew Childs/Reuters
A fan wears La Catrina-style makeup at the start of the Mexico-Saudi Arabia match.
Ricardo Mazalan/AP
Australia's Mathew Leckie, left, celebrates after scoring the only goal in the 1-0 win over Denmark on Wednesday. The win advanced the "Socceroos" to the knockout stage.
Francisco Seco/AP
A Denmark supporter reacts to Australia's goal on Wednesday.
Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images
Australia's Riley McGree shields the ball from Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard.
Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters
Tunisian players mob teammate Wahbi Khazri after his goal against France on Wednesday. Tunisia won 1-0, but it was not enough to advance to the knockout stage. France still won Group D.
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Tunisia's Issam Jebali heads the ball next to France's Aurélien Tchouaméni.
Christophe Ena/AP
American star Christian Pulisic scores the only goal in the match against Iran on Tuesday, November 29. With the victory, the United States advanced to the tournament's knockout stage.
Yukihito Taguchi/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Iran's Ramin Rezaeian heads the ball during the match against the United States.
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
Shaq Moore slides in for a tackle against Iran's Abolfazl Jalali.
Manu Fernandez/AP
England's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his team's second goal in the 3-0 win over Wales on Tuesday. England won Group B.
Markus Gilliar/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images
Marcus Rashford scores England's third goal against Wales. He had two goals in the match.
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
England's Marcus Rashford scores their first goal from a free-kick past Wales' Danny Ward.
Hannah McKay/Pool/Getty Images
Wales' Connor Roberts stretches for a ball during the match against England.
Abbie Parr/AP
Senegal's Ismaila Sarr celebrates Tuesday after a 2-1 win over Ecuador secured his team's spot in the next round of the World Cup.
Dylan Martinez/Reuters
Senegal's Ismail Jakobs, left, tries to fend off Ecuador's Enner Valencia on Tuesday.
Stephane Mahe/Reuters
The Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong scores his team's second goal in the 2-0 victory over Qatar on Tuesday. The Dutch won Group A. Qatar, the host nation, lost all three of its games.
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Qatar's Homam Ahmed leaps near the Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries on Tuesday.
Alberto Lingria/Reuters
Portugal's Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring his second goal in the 2-0 victory over Uruguay on Monday, November 28. The win clinched Portugal's spot in the knockout stage.
Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A man <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/28/football/pitch-invader-rainbow-flag-2022-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">runs onto the field with a rainbow flag</a> during the match between Portugal and Uruguay. The man, an Italian named Mario Ferri, was also wearing a shirt that said "save Ukraine" on the front and "respect for Iranian women" on the back. In a series of posts of his Instagram story, Ferri called himself the "new Robin Hood" and said, "Breaking the rules if you do it for a good cause is NEVER A CRIME." He was banned from attending future matches.
Abbie Parr/AP
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo tries to head the ball toward goal in the second half of the Uruguay match. He appeared at first to nod in the first goal, but after review it was determined that he didn't touch it and Bruno was credited with the goal.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
Portugal's Bernardo Silva, left, tries to keep the ball from Uruguay's Mathias Olivera.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
Brazil's Vinícius Júnior performs a rabona during his team's 1-0 victory over Switzerland on Monday. The Brazilians' win ensured that they will be advancing from their group.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, front left, is mobbed by teammates after scoring against Switzerland.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus celebrates a goal during the match against South Korea on Monday. It was his second goal of the day, and it was the difference in Ghana's 3-2 victory.
Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images
South Korea's Kim Min-jae, left, and Ghana's Andre Ayew, center, jump for a header during their match on Monday.
Lee Jin-man/AP
Ghana supporters celebrate victory on Monday.
Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Serbia's Sergej Milinković-Savić celebrates a goal during a 3-3 draw with Cameroon on Monday.
Anthony Dibon/Icon Sport/Getty Images
Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scores his team's third goal against Serbia, tying the match in the second half.
Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
Fans of Spain attend the team's match against Germany on November 27. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Paul Chesterton/Sipa/AP
Belgium's Thorgan Hazard, left, and Morocco's Selim Amallah compete for the ball on November 27. Morocco defeated Belgium 2-0. It was Morocco's first World Cup win since 1998 — and its third-ever at the tournament.
Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Alphonso Davies celebrates after scoring Canada's first-ever World Cup goal on November 27. The goal against Croatia came 68 seconds after kickoff and was the fastest at the 2022 tournament so far. But despite the early lead, Canada lost 4-1.
Yukihito Taguchi/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Costa Rica's Yeltsin Tejeda and Keysher Fuller celebrate their 1-0 win over Japan on November 27. Fuller scored the winning goal.
Issei Kato/Reuters
Kylian Mbappé scores his second goal on November 26, leading France to a 2-1 victory over Denmark. The win ensured that France, the tournament's defending champions, would be the first team to qualify for the knockout stage.
Mohammad Karamali/DeFodi Images/Getty Images
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring the opening goal against Mexico on November 26. Argentina went on to win the match 2-0.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
Fans in Doha, Qatar, watch the match between Poland and Saudi Arabia on November 26.
Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring Poland's second goal in the 2-0 win against Saudi Arabia on November 26. This was Lewandowski's first-ever World Cup goal.
Lars Baron/Getty Images
Australia's Jackson Irvine falls on Tunisia's Aissa Laidouni as they battle for the ball on November 26. Australia won 1-0.
Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
US star Christian Pulisic takes a shot against England in the first half of their World Cup match on November 25. The shot smacked off the crossbar, and the game would eventually end 0-0.
Clive Mason/Getty Images
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford dives to make a save in the match against the United States.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
Senegal players celebrate at the corner flag after Bamba Dieng scored the third goal in their 3-1 victory over host nation Qatar.
Petr Josek/AP
Mohammed Muntari, center, celebrates after scoring Qatar's first-ever World Cup goal. Muntari headed home a cross in the 78th minute to cut Senegal's lead to 2-1.
Bernadett Szabo/Reuters
Senegal fans attend the match against Qatar. Senegal's football team is nicknamed the Lions of Teranga.
Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images
The Netherlands' Cody Gakpo is challenged by Ecuador's Jhegson Mendez, bottom, during their teams' 1-1 draw on November 25. Gakpo scored in the sixth minute for the Dutch.
Darko Vojinovic/AP
Iranian players celebrate after Roozbeh Cheshmi scored late into second-half stoppage time to break a 0-0 deadlock against Wales on November 25. Iran added another goal to win 2-0.
Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images
Welsh players are dejected as Iran celebrates on Friday.
Manu Fernandez/AP
A fan holds a Mahsa Amini jersey as a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/world-cup-11-25-2022/h_13ff0249156256f8afb9d32bd699c870" target="_blank">protest before the Iran-Wales match</a>. Recent protests in Iran were sparked by the death of Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died after being detained by Iran's morality police allegedly for not abiding by the country's conservative dress code.
Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
Richarlison scores a spectacular goal during Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia on November 24. Richarlison scored both of Brazil's goals.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Brazilian superstar Neymar celebrates the first goal, which he helped create.
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo does his trademark goal celebration after converting a penalty against Ghana to become <a href="https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/world-cup-11-24-22/h_8535345f4d84a62350470fb731a84412" target="_blank">the first man in history to score in five World Cups</a>. It was the first goal of a match that ended in a 3-2 Portugal win.
Hassan Ammar/AP
Rafael Leão smiles as his shot goes by Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi for Portugal's third goal.
Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images
Ghana's Andre Ayew, right, celebrates with Mohammed Kudus after tying the match at 1-1 shortly after Ronaldo's penalty.
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Ronaldo slams his penalty into the upper-left corner of the net.
Marko Djurica/Reuters
Ronaldo makes a face as he celebrates his goal with teammate João Félix.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Ghana fans cheer prior to the start of the match against Portugal.
Hassan Ammar/AP
South Korea's Jung Woo-young competes for a ball with Uruguay's Federico Valverde on November 24. Their match ended 0-0.
Bernadett Szabo/Reuters
South Korean star Son Heung-min wears a protective eye mask against Uruguay after he suffered a fractured eye socket earlier in the month.
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
Switzerland's Breel Embolo, second from right, shoots past Cameroon's Andre Onana to score the only goal of their match.
Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Michy Batshuayi celebrates after giving Belgium a 1-0 lead over Canada in their World Cup opener on November 23. That ended up being the only goal of the match.
Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
Belgian players insist there is no foul as Canada's Richie Laryea tumbles over in the box.
Molly Darlington/Reuters
Canada's Alphonso Davies, left, reacts after missing a penalty early in the first half against Belgium.
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Spain's Ferran Torres, right, shoots past Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas to give his team a 4-0 lead in their opening match on November 23. Spain went on to win 7-0.
Dylan Martinez/Reuters
Costa Rica players watch the Spain match from the bench.
Patrick Smith/FIFA/Getty Images
Media members work at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha for the Spain-Costa Rica match.
Peter Cziborra/Reuters
Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan, center, is mobbed by teammates after scoring the team's first goal against Germany on November 23. Japan went on to win 2-1.
Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images
Germany's Antonio Rüdiger, top right, is first to a header during the match against Japan.
Matthias Schrader/AP
Before kickoff against Japan, Germany's starting 11 posed for their team photo with their right hands in front of their mouths. The team's social media feed confirmed that <a href="https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/world-cup-11-23-22/h_d06430578d0638bd3e9c4c995ea621d0" target="_blank">the gesture was designed to protest</a> FIFA's decision to ban the "OneLove" anti-discrimination armband that many European captains had been hoping to wear in Qatar.
Visionhaus/Getty Images
Morocco's Selim Amallah tries to dribble past Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic, left, and Dejan Lovren during their 0-0 draw on November 23. Croatia was the runner-up in the last World Cup.
Darko Vojinovic/AP
French players swarm Kylian Mbappé after he scored the team's third goal on November 22. Mbappé was one of the leading stars of the team's World Cup triumph four years ago.
Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
French striker Olivier Giroud attempts a shot on goal during a match against Australia on November 22. Giroud scored twice as the defending champions won 4-1. His two goals tied him with Thierry Henry for most international goals by a Frenchman (51).
Molly Darlington/Reuters
An overhead view of Al Janoub Stadium, in Al Wakrah, Qatar, before the start of the France-Australia match.
Pavel Golovkin/AP
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski reacts after he missed a second-half penalty in his team's 0-0 draw against Mexico on November 22.
Andrej Isakovic/AFP/Getty Images
Tunisia's Yassine Meriah stretches to defend a header from Denmark's Andreas Cornelius during their 0-0 draw on November 22.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Saudi Arabia players celebrate their victory over Argentina on November 22. The 2-1 result was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/22/football/lionel-messi-argentina-saudi-arabia-2022-world-cup-spt-intl" target="_blank">one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history</a>.
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
Argentina superstar Lionel Messi reacts during the match against Saudi Arabia. Messi opened the scoring with a 10th-minute penalty, but the Saudis rallied with two goals in the second half.
Ebrahim Noroozi/AP
US forward Timothy Weah celebrates after scoring a first-half goal against Wales on November 21. The match ended 1-1.
Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images
US fans stand for the national anthem prior to the Wales match.
Stu Forster/Getty Images
Walker Zimmerman fouls Wales' Gareth Bale in the box, conceding a second-half penalty that Bale would convert to tie the match at 1-1.
Pedro Nunes/Reuters
Welsh and American players walk onto the field.
Elsa/Getty Images
The Netherlands' Cody Gakpo celebrates his second-half goal that gave the Dutch a 1-0 lead over Senegal in their World Cup opener on November 21. The Netherlands added a second goal just before the final whistle to win 2-0.
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
Senegal's Ismaila Sarr eyes the ball during a match against the Netherlands on November 21
Petr David Josek/AP
The Senegal-Netherlands match kicks off at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.
Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Senegal fans wait for the start of their team's match against the Netherlands.
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
England players celebrate after Raheem Sterling scored a goal during their match against Iran on November 21. England won 6-2.
Frank Augstein/AP
Iranian fans hold up a sign that reads "Woman Life Freedom" during the match against England. Anti-government protests have entered a third month back in Iran. Outside the stadium before the game, CNN witnessed a number of Iran supporters <a href="https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/world-cup-11-21-22/h_64af1374bbf15fe3487b65c05d1b99b1" target="_blank">wearing protest T-shirts</a>, with slogans such as "Free Iran" or "Rise with the women of Iran."
Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, center, celebrates England's second goal with colleagues David Lammy, left, and Lucy Powell, right, in his parliamentary office at the Palace of Westminster in London.
Stefan Rousseau/PA Images/Getty Images
Jude Bellingham scores England's first goal against Iran.
Peter Cziborra/Reuters
England players take a knee before the start of the Iran match. England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed Sunday that the team would be making the symbolic gesture. "We think it's a strong statement that will go around the world for young people in particular to see that inclusivity is very important," Southgate said.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Iranian players line up during the national anthems before the match. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/world-cup-11-21-22/h_50f93bd8ea9d8fd0dccb42479a5b070e" target="_blank">They did not sing</a> during their anthem.
Marko Djurica/Reuters
A light show is displayed over the skyline in Doha on November 20.
Alex Grimm/Getty Images
Enner Valencia, third from left, celebrates after scoring a second goal against host nation Qatar in the tournament's opening match. Ecuador went on to win 2-0.
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
Spectators leave Al Bayt Stadium before the end of the Qatar-Ecuador match. No host country had lost a World Cup opener before.
Robert Michael/DPA/Picture Alliance/Getty Images
Valencia slots a penalty kick past Qatari goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb to open the scoring in the 16th minute.
Robert Michael/DPA/Picture Alliance/Getty Images
A fan attends the Qatar-Ecuador match on November 20. Qatar is the first Islamic country to host a World Cup.
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Qatari fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20.
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Fans drink beer as they watch the match from a fan zone in Doha. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/18/football/qatar-world-cup-beer-stadium-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">No alcohol is being sold</a> inside the stadiums during the World Cup. Qatar tightly regulates alcohol sales and usage.
Francisco Seco/AP
A family watches the opening match from their home in Doha.
Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters
People watch as fireworks go off before the start of the opening match.
Aijaz Rahi/AP
People dance in Al Bayt Stadium during the opening ceremony.
Pawel Kopczynski/Reuters
A girl waves a Qatari flag at a fan zone in Doha.
Moises Castillo/AP
Actor Morgan Freeman and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim al Muftah take part in the opening ceremony on November 20.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
La'eeb, <a href="https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/articles/laeeb-is-revealed-as-qatars-fifa-world-cup-tm-mascot" target="_blank" target="_blank">the official mascot of this World Cup</a>, flies during the opening ceremony. La'eeb is an Arabic word meaning super-skilled player.
Dylan Martinez/Reuters
A performer plays drums during the opening ceremony.
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
People watch the opening ceremony from a cafe in Baghdad, Iraq.
Ahmed Saad/Reuters
South Korean singer Jung Kook performs at the opening ceremony.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Dancers light up the ground during the opening ceremony.
François-Xavier Mart/AFP/Getty Images
A view inside Al Bayt Stadium during the opening ceremony.
Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters
The best photos of the 2022 World Cup
CNN  — 

It was a successful afternoon all-round for France on Sunday.

The team booked its ticket to the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup with a 3-1 victory over Poland.

And members of the team hit a raft of momentous marks.

France’s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made his 142nd appearance, coming level with Lilian Thuram as his country’s most-capped player.

Up front, Olivier Giroud became France’s leading men’s scorer with his 52nd goal for Les Bleus, breaking Thierry Henry’s record.

But, the star of the show on Sunday was Kylian Mbappé, who continued his record-setting pace with an emphatic double.

France's Olivier Giroud celebrates with Kylian Mbappé after scoring the opening goal against Poland at the 2022 World Cup.
Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

At just 23 years of age, Mbappé is one of the most exciting talents in world football, and consistently delivers on the biggest stage for France.

Having helped secure the nation’s second World Cup title in 2018 as a 19-year-old, he is continuing his domination four years later.

His double against Poland means he has scored five goals at this year’s tournament, as he leads the race for the Golden Boot award, two goals ahead of Lionel Messi, Giroud and a host of other players.

However, more significantly, Mbappé has scored nine goals in World Cups, becoming the first player to reach that mark before his 24th birthday.

Mbappé passed two footballing legends with his double. Both Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo have eight World Cup goals to their names.

And Mbappé’s all-round performance was the source of praise from pundits and commentators alike.

Former England and Manchester United defender compared the Paris St-Germain star’s match-winning display to Saturday’s masterpiece from Messi during Argentina’s 2-1 victory over Australia.

‘Yesterday, I spoke about Messi as the best performance,” Ferdinand told the BBC Sunday. “Today Mbappé was the most explosive performance, devastating in all areas.”

Mbappé runs wiht the ball against Poland.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Former England striker Chris Sutton said Mbappé was the match-defining player.

“Eventually it came down to Kylian Mbappe and a couple of wonderful finishes from him,” he told the BBC.

“This was a strong performance from France. There are tougher tests to come but it was a display of French swagger and a statement that we are still the team to beat.”

The all-time World Cup top goal scorer is Miroslav Klose with 16 goals. Who’s to say that Mbappé couldn’t challenge the Germany legend’s record?