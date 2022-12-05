Goalkeeper Dominik Livaković made himself a national hero as Croatia beat Japan on penalties 1-1 (3-1) to reach the World Cup quarterfinals.
The 27-year-old saved three of Japan’s four penalties, while Croatia scored three out of its four efforts. Mario Pasalic struck the decisive spot-kick to send his side into the next round.
Croatia’s players immediately ran to Livaković in celebration as Japan’s brilliant run at Qatar 2022 ended in heartbreak.
The Samurai Blue was bidding to reach the men’s quarterfinals stage for the first time in its history, having been knocked out of the last 16 in 2002, 2010, 2018 and now 2022.
A shootout was needed to separate the two sides after Monday’s game had finished 1-1 at the full-time whistle, with Ivan Perisic’s powerful header canceling out Daizen Maeda’s first-half strike.
