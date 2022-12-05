CNN —

Actress Kirstie Alley has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media.

She was 71.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the family’s statement continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Ted Danson and Kirstie Alley in 'Cheers.' NBC/Getty Images

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” the statement said.

Donovan Daughtry, a representative for Alley, also confirmed to CNN via email that the actress has died.

John Travolta, who costarred with Alley in 1989’s “Look Who’s Talking” as well as the sequel in 1992, wrote on Instagram, “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

