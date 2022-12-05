Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

December 6, 2022

This Tuesday, we’ll travel to Indonesia where volcanic ash is prompting evacuations of nearly 2,000 residents as villages and nearby towns were blanketed with falling ash, blocking out the sun. Then, we’ll take a look at a FBI investigation involving power outages in North Carolina where officials believe there have been intentional attacks on the power grid. The outage is impacting the community where all schools in the county were closed Monday and authorities have opened a shelter running on a generator. Finally, we investigate a possible clean energy solution in Brooklyn that could help companies lower their energy bills.

