Today, you’ll find a deal on the iPad Air 2022, discounted Stanley drinkware and savings at Zappos. All that and more below.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects $46 $30 at Amazon Crest Get your pearly whites, well, whiter with Crest. A box of 3D Whitestrips is $16 off right now, meaning you can remove years of stains for a smile that rivals a professional service. This kit also includes two treatments of 1 Hour Express for same-day results.

Stanley Drinkware $23 From $16 at Amazon Stanley If you’re a fan of the viral Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumblers, check out these deals on a variety of other durable drinkware from the brand. You’ll find discounts up to 30% off travel mugs, kids’ water bottles, flasks and more.

Hydro Flask $9 From $7 at Amazon Hydro Flask A classic for a reason, Hydro Flask’s famous insulated water bottle is on sale right now alongside a bunch of other products from the brand. Get up to 30% off food jars, lids, bottle slings, lunchboxes and more right now.

Zappos Buy More, Save More Zappos Today is the last day shoppers can take advantage of this rare promo at Zappos. This Buy More, Save More promo is offering $40 off full-price orders of $200 (code 22SAVE40) and $70 off orders of $275 or more (code 22SAVE70). If your Black Friday shopping left footwear to be desired, get bestselling brands for less right now — everything from LL Bean to Kate Spade to Polo Ralph Lauren is on sale.

iPad Air (5th Generation) $600 $500 at Best Buy apple Compact and breezy with performance that rivals the iPad Pro, the latest-generation iPad Air is a fantastic tablet choice for school, work or play. Pair the Air with the Apple Magic Keyboard for a classic laptop interface or a second-generation Apple Pencil for sketching and notes. Regularly $600 for 64GB of internal storage, you’re getting a pretty complete package — and at a $100 discount, this is the deal to beat. Whether you’re a student, a remote worker or someone looking to upgrade from an entry-level tablet, the latest iPad Air deserves a look.

More deals to shop

• We’re big fans of the temperature-regulating Ember mug, so save now and never sip lukewarm coffee again.

• Right now you can score the brand new, ultra-durable Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $70 off and get a free $50 Best Buy gift card.

• Save on some of our favorite Breville espresso machines — we’re partial to the Bambino Plus and Barista Pro models — right now at Amazon.

• Relieve sore muscles with a Theragun percussive massager, on sale now at Woot!

• Get festive at Fenty Beauty with 20% off stocking stuffers for all the beauty lovers in your family.

• Right now, Underscored readers can get any phone case free with the purchase of any full-priced item with the code CNNCASE at Case-Mate.

• Shop 20% off sitewide at Slumber Cloud thanks to an exclusive for Underscored readers.

• Save on Amazon Basics batteries right now — you never know when you’ll need ‘em, especially with winter storms ahead.

• Save a whopping 43% on the Fitbit Inspire 2 to get a head start on any fitness goals you might have for the new year.

• Underscored readers can shop chic cat furniture and odor-fighting litter at Tuft + Paw and get 10% off sitewide with code CNN10.