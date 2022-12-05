LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: In this photo illustration the FTX logo and mobile app adverts are displayed on screens on November 10, 2022 in London, England. The Bahamas-based crypto exchange's larger rival, Binance, walked away from a potential bailout deal, as FTX struggles with a wave of customer withdrawals that have created a liquidity crunch. (Photo Illustration by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
New York CNN  — 

The Laundress brand of detergent and household cleaning products has recalled about eight million products because of the possible presence of bacteria that could pose a health risk to consumers.

The recalled items, manufactured by the pricey boutique brand between January 2021 and September 2022, include its laundry detergents, fabric conditioner and cleaning products. The recall was announced December 1.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the affected products may contain one of several different types of bacteria, many of which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water.

The CPSC warned that people with weakened immune systems, underlying lung conditions, or those who use external medical devices and are exposed to the bacteria could face the risk of a serious infection that may require medical treatment if the bacteria is inhaled or enters the body through the eyes or a break in the skin.

The Laundress recalled millions of units of its detergents and cleaning products because of possible bacterial contamination.
From U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria, it said.

Eleven consumers have reported infections from of the bacteria, Pseudomonas, the commission said. The company said it is investigating the reports to determine if the infections were connected to its recalled products.

The CPSC said consumers who purchased the recalled product after January 2021 should immediately stop using it and request a refund (A list of impacted products is available here.) It said consumers should dispose of the product by closing the bottle tightly and placing it in a household trash and not empty the product prior to disposal.

The Laundress products were sold on TheLaundress.com, Amazon and at stores including Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, Brooklinen, and other major retailers nationwide, through September 2022 for between $8 and $100.