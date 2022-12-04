honig trump vpx split
'Wrong, crazy and dangerous': Legal analyst blasts Trump's statement
Start your week smart: Trump, China, OPEC, Power outage, Messi

By Andrew Torgan, CNN
Updated 9:00 AM EST, Sun December 4, 2022
With the arrival of December, the year is drawing to a close – and some might say not a moment too soon. What does 2023 hold in store for us? Well, it appears the future looks bright … magenta to be exact

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Former President Donald Trump called for the termination of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election and reinstate him to power Saturday in a continuation of his election denialism and pushing of fringe conspiracy theories.

• Beijing has set up more than 100 so-called overseas police stations across the globe to monitor, harass and in some cases repatriate Chinese citizens living in exile, using bilateral security arrangements struck with countries in Europe and Africa to gain a widespread presence internationally, a new report shared exclusively with CNN alleges.

• OPEC and its allies decided today to stick with their existing policy of curtailing oil output, just hours before new Western sanctions on Russian crude exports come into force.  

• An extensive power outage affecting nearly 40,000 customers in North Carolina’s Moore County is being investigated as a “criminal occurrence” after crews found signs of potential vandalism at several locations, authorities said.

• Lionel Messi scored in what was the 1,000th game of his storied career as Argentina beat Australia 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals.

The week ahead

Monday

It’s the start of National Influenza Vaccination Week, an annual observance in December to remind everyone 6 months and older that there’s still time to get vaccinated against flu – especially children and adults whose chronic health conditions put them at higher risk.

Tuesday

The final undecided Senate race of 2022 will be settled as Georgia voters head to the polls for the runoff election pitting Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Warnock holds a narrow lead over Walker among those likely to vote in the runoff, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Warnock finished narrowly ahead of Walker in November but without the majority needed to avoid a runoff.

Wednesday

December 7 marks 81 years since the Japanese attack on the US Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Saturday

Louisiana will hold a runoff election for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission. Climate activist Davante Lewis of Baton Rouge is trying to unseat Lambert Boissiere III, a member of a prominent New Orleans political family who chairs the commission. Both men are Democrats.

December 10 is also World Human Rights Day, a day to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. 

Hear why protesters took to the streets in China

In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN International Correspondent Selina Wang checks in from Beijing, where mass protests against Covid lockdowns led to the relaxation of some aspects of the country’s zero-Covid policy. She looks at how that policy has impacted ordinary citizens and whether the protests could spark even greater change. Listen here for more.

Photos of the week

In this photo, taken with a long exposure, the Mauna Loa volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island on Monday, November 28.
Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images
People in Beijing shout slogans on Monday, November 28, as they protest China's strict Covid-19 restrictions. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/26/china/china-protests-xinjiang-fire-shanghai-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">Unprecedented protests swept through China</a>, triggered by a deadly fire in Urumqi, the capital of the far western region of Xinjiang. Videos of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/01/china/china-protests-lockdown-softening-covid-explainer-intl-hnk" target="_blank">the incident</a> appeared to show that lockdown measures had delayed firefighters from reaching the victims. The protests in China often featured demonstrators holding pieces of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/29/economy/china-white-paper-protests-stock-run-intl-hnk" target="_blank">blank white paper</a>, a symbolic protest against censorship.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Mario Ferri <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/28/football/pitch-invader-rainbow-flag-2022-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">runs onto the field with a rainbow flag</a> during a World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay on Monday, November 28. The Italian was also wearing a shirt that said "save Ukraine" on the front and "respect for Iranian women" on the back. In a series of posts on his Instagram story, Ferri called himself the "new Robin Hood" and said, "Breaking the rules if you do it for a good cause is NEVER A CRIME." He was banned from attending future matches.
Abbie Parr/AP
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador attends a <a href="https://apnews.com/article/mexico-caribbean-city-9e98d280d256d8ac0348495be19610f7" target="_blank" target="_blank">pro-government rally</a> in Mexico City on Sunday, November 27.
Luis Antonio Rojas/For The New York Times/Redux
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, as they arrive for a <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/12/01/politics/gallery/macron-biden-white-house-state-dinner/index.html" target="_blank">state dinner</a> at the White House in Washington, DC, on Thursday, December 1.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, watch an NBA basketball game while <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/01/world/gallery/royals-boston-visit-william-kate/index.html" target="_blank">visiting Boston</a> on Wednesday, November 30. The royal couple came to the United States to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards that William founded two years ago.
Brian Snyder/Pool/AP
Local residents help police and war crimes investigators exhume the body of a 15-year-old girl in Pravdyne, Ukraine, on Tuesday, November 29. Residents said the girl had been executed by Russian forces along with several men whose bodies had been exhumed the day before in the recently liberated village.
Finbarr O'Reilly/The New York Times/Redux
Argentina star Lionel Messi is hit in the face by Poland's Wojciech Szczesny in the first half of their World Cup match on Wednesday, November 30. A penalty was given after video review, but Szczesny saved Messi's shot. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/20/football/gallery/world-cup-2022/index.html" target="_blank">See the best photos of the 2022 World Cup</a>.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Monkeys feast on fruits and sweet snacks during the annual Lopburi Monkey Festival in Thailand on Sunday, November 27. Local residents and tourists provide a banquet every year to the thousands of long-tailed macaques that live in the province of Lopburi.
Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
The Christmas tree is lit at New York City's Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, November 30.
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Vehicles are piled up on a beach after a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/28/europe/landslide-italy-ischia-death-toll-intl" target="_blank">deadly landslide</a> on the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday, November 26. The landslide also damaged buildings and obliterated transport infrastructure.
Ivan Romano/Getty Images
A man steers a boat in Dal Lake amid a thick blanket of fog in Srinagar, India, on Tuesday, November 29.
Tauseef Mustafa/AFP/Getty Images
Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. is defended by Texas Southern's Zytarious Mortle during a college basketball game in Lawrence, Kansas, on Monday, November 28.
Charlie Riedel/AP
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/30/world/webb-telescope-merging-galaxies-scn/index.html" target="_blank">This latest image</a> captured by the James Webb Space Telescope shows the beautiful chaos of two merging galaxies located some 500 million light-years from Earth. US Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron viewed the new image, along with a new composite of the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/19/world/webb-telescope-pillars-of-creation-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Pillars of Creation</a>, during a visit to NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, November 30.
NASA/ESA
The United States' Christian Pulisic scores the only goal in the World Cup match against Iran on Tuesday, November 29. With <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/29/football/iran-usa-qatar-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">the victory</a>, the United States advanced to the tournament's knockout stage. Pulisic was injured on the play and substituted at halftime.
Yukihito Taguchi/USA Today Sports/Reuters
US Attorney General Merrick Garland, center, listens to a question during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, November 30. The Justice Department <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/30/politics/merrick-garland-news-conference/index.html" target="_blank">is seeking access to "all" transcripts and other evidence collected</a> in the House's investigation of <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/01/03/politics/gallery/january-6-capitol-insurrection/index.html" target="_blank">last year's attack on the US Capitol</a>, Garland said in response to a question from CNN's Evan Perez. During this news conference, Garland also put the spotlight on several other cases brought by the department — including new litigation related to the Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis — that he said encapsulated the department's commitment to the rule of law, public safety and the protection of civil rights.
Patrick Semansky/AP
People chant anti-government slogans and hurl stones at police in Kathmandu, Nepal, as they protest the authorities' decision to remove landless squatters residing in various parts of the city.
Prakash Mathema/AFP/Getty Images
Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco signs autographs after an NFL football game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, November 27.
Charlie Riedel/AP
People watch the World Cup together in Gaza City on Monday, November 28.
Fatima Shbair/AP
US Sen. Rob Portman hugs US Sen. Susan Collins after the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/29/politics/same-sex-marriage-vote-senate" target="_blank">was passed by the Senate</a> on Tuesday, November 29. At right are US Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Tammy Baldwin. The legislation would protect same-sex and interracial marriage. It now goes to the House, which is expected to pass it before the end of the year.
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
People shop at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Friday, November 25. Online Black Friday sales in the United States <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/28/business/black-friday-sales-numbers/index.html" target="_blank">topped a record-breaking $9.12 billion this year</a>, according to Adobe Analytics, kicking off a solid start to the holiday shopping season despite inflation and other economic concerns.
Jamie Kelter Davis for CNN
A Ukrainian soldier looks through an artillery periscope while stationed on the front lines in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, November 30.
Yevhen Titov/AFP/Getty Images
The ball whizzes by Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward after a free kick by England's Marcus Rashford on Tuesday, November 29. Rashford scored two goals in England's 3-0 win.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Robert Burdine, foreground, gets a first look at his storm-damaged property in Choctaw County, Mississippi, on Wednesday, November 30. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/30/weather/tornadoes-severe-storms-south-wednesday/index.html" target="_blank">Severe storms and tornadoes</a> swept through parts of the South.
Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger/AP
Circus members from Kenya perform for Pope Francis during his weekly audience at St. Peter's Square on Wednesday, November 30.
Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters
Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, appears virtually during the New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday, November 30. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/30/business/sam-bankman-fried-ftx" target="_blank">Bankman-Fried admitted he made mistakes as chief executiv</a>e, but he said he "didn't ever try to commit fraud on anyone." Bankman-Fried resigned as FTX's CEO last month after it and dozens of affiliated companies filed for bankruptcy. It was one of the most stunning corporate implosions ever. Almost overnight, customers around the world were left scrambling to recover billions of funds that they'd deposited on the platform.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron stand for their national anthems during Macron's official arrival ceremony in Washington, DC, on Thursday, December 1. Biden is hosting Macron <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/01/politics/biden-macron-state-visit" target="_blank">for a state visit this week</a>. It's the first state visit during Biden's administration.
Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images
A small plane rests on live power lines after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/27/us/maryland-small-plane-crash-power-lines" target="_blank">crashing</a> in Montgomery Village, Maryland, on Sunday, November 27. The pilot and its passenger were stuck in the plane for nearly seven hours and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Tom Brenner/AP
A Kashmiri farmer braves sub-zero temperatures to extract lotus stems from Anchar Lake in Srinagar, India, on Wednesday, November 30.
Tauseef Mustafa/AFP/Getty Images
German figure skaters Alisa Efimova and Ruben Blommaert perform at a Grand Prix event in Espoo, Finland, on Sunday, November 27.
Jurij Kodrun/International Skating Union/Getty Images
Purdue's Brandon Newman falls into the first row of fans during a college basketball game in Portland, Oregon, on Friday, November 25.
Rick Bowmer/AP
A man holds his child for a photo as the sun sets over the Mediterranean Sea in Gaza City on Sunday, November 27. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/11/24/world/gallery/photos-this-week-november-17-november-24/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 34 photos</a>.
Fatima Shbair/AP
The week in 32 photos

Check out more moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

“Pinocchio” is back … again. This time around, Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic story of a wooden puppet brought to life, featuring the voices of Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Tilda Swinton, Finn Wolfhard and Christoph Waltz. “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” begins streaming on Netflix Friday. 

In theaters

“The Whale” stars Brendan Fraser as a reclusive, obese teacher who is trying to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink from “Stranger Things”). Fraser, whose film credits have thinned in recent years after he enjoyed action star status in the “Mummy” franchise two decades ago, received a prolonged standing ovation for his turn in “The Whale” at the Venice Film Festival in September. The film, directed by Darren Aronofsky, hits theaters on Friday.

What’s happening in sports

World Cup

The Round of 16 got underway Saturday and continues through Tuesday. Later this morning, reigning champion France takes on Poland, and then England will play Senegal. The quarterfinals are set to begin on Friday. CNN is providing special coverage of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar through the final match on December 18.  

Quiz time!

Play me off

‘Christmas is Coming’

