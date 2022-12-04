Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

December 5, 2022

This Monday, we’re going to start with the news out of Hawaii where the world’s largest active volcano has been erupting for over a week. The lava is now creeping closer to a key highway in Hawaii that connects the east and west sides of the Big Island. We’re then taking a walk in space with NASA astronauts as they work on upgrades to the International Space Station.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10