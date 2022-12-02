votw 16x9 mauna
A fumbled marriage proposal, a toilet makes a nice present, and a classic film gets a remake. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Drake gifts DJ Khaled four ‘amazing’ toilet bowls

Drake DJ Khaled Toilet Gift 1
01:40 - Source: CNN

Drake gave DJ Khaled toilets worth $20,000 each. No wonder DJ Khaled looks flush with joy. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

Man ends up in the ocean as proposal goes off the rails

Engagement Fail 1
01:28 - Source: CNN

“Will you marry me?” turns into “engagement ring overboard!” CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on a Titanic proposal.

Tourists film BASE jumper slamming into cliff

BASE jump crash orig thumb
00:59 - Source: CNN

A tourist in Moab, Utah, captured video of the BASE jumper surviving a life-threatening crash over 70 feet above the ground.

CNN anchors try to recreate iconic ‘Dirty Dancing’ move

jump catch split
01:37 - Source: CNN

CNN anchors Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon attempt one of the iconic moves from the film.

Watch lava creep toward main road in Hawaii

mauna loa volcano eruption highway contd orig mg_00003822.png
00:50 - Source: CNN

The world’s largest active volcano continues to spew lava, threatening a crucial road that connects Hawaii’s Big Island.