A fumbled marriage proposal, a toilet makes a nice present, and a classic film gets a remake. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
Drake gifts DJ Khaled four ‘amazing’ toilet bowls
Drake gave DJ Khaled toilets worth $20,000 each. No wonder DJ Khaled looks flush with joy. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.
Man ends up in the ocean as proposal goes off the rails
“Will you marry me?” turns into “engagement ring overboard!” CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on a Titanic proposal.
Tourists film BASE jumper slamming into cliff
A tourist in Moab, Utah, captured video of the BASE jumper surviving a life-threatening crash over 70 feet above the ground.
CNN anchors try to recreate iconic ‘Dirty Dancing’ move
CNN anchors Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon attempt one of the iconic moves from the film.
Watch lava creep toward main road in Hawaii
The world’s largest active volcano continues to spew lava, threatening a crucial road that connects Hawaii’s Big Island.