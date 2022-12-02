CNN —

Ibrahim Khan, the chief of staff to New York State Attorney General Letitia James, has resigned amid “misconduct” allegations, according to The New York Times.

Khan was accused of “inappropriate touching and unwanted kissing by at least one woman,” and James hired a law firm to conduct an investigation, according to The New York Times.

One woman’s allegations were substantiated and the woman, who had filed a complaint, was notified on Friday, The New York Times reported.

“The Office of Attorney General has protocols in place to thoroughly investigate any allegation of misconduct. The office takes these matters with the utmost seriousness and this situation is no different. An independent, impartial investigation was conducted, and the employee has since resigned,” a spokeswoman for James’ office said.

Khan said in a statement Friday that his departure from the office is unrelated to a workplace investigation and that no official misconduct was found.

“After a successful four-year term, I’ve been slated to leave the office for the private sector at the end of this year. This is unrelated to an investigation which, nevertheless, found no official workplace misconduct. I’m proud of all we have achieved over these past four years in serving New Yorkers.”

