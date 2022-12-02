CNN —

The US Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that it does not plan to renew the public health emergency declaration for mpox.

“Over the next 60 days we will focus on supporting jurisdictions and the Department to ensure the expiration of the PHE will not hinder response efforts,” the agency said in a statement. “The expiration of the PHE will signal we are leaving the emergency phase of the outbreak and are transitioning to the ongoing and urgent work of vaccinating those at-risk and providing treatments and other support to those affected so that we can continue the progress to a durable end of mpox transmission.”

The declaration was issued in early August amid criticism that the government had been slow to act on the outbreak, which primarily affected men who had sex with men.

As of Thursday afternoon, 29,603 cases of have been reported across the country, with 17 deaths. However, an average of fewer than 10 cases are now being reported each day, down from a peak of over 600 a day in early August.

“Given the low number of cases today, HHS does not expect that it needs to renew the emergency declaration when it ends on January 31, 2023,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement Friday. “But we won’t take our foot off the gas — we will continue to monitor the case trends closely and encourage all at-risk individuals to get a free vaccine.”

One of the criticisms of the Biden administration’s response to the outbreak is that HHS waited more than three weeks after the first confirmed US case to order bulk stocks of the mpox vaccine, partly out of concern about its shelf life. More than 855,000 vials of the Jynneos vaccine have since been sent to jurisdictions across the country. An intradermal vaccination strategy allows health care workers to get up to five doses from each vial.

To help fight potential discrimination and stigma associated with the virus’ original name, monkeypox, the World Health Organization announced Monday that “mpox” is the preferred term for the virus and illness.