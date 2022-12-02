VIDEO THUMBNAIL china covid Hangzhou resident dragged
Man dragged out of home after allegedly refusing to go to quarantine facility
00:59 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
VIDEO THUMBNAIL china covid Hangzhou resident dragged
Man dragged out of home after allegedly refusing to go to quarantine facility
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
finland nz vpx
See the moment Jacinda Ardern fired back at reporter's question about gender
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Police officers block Wulumuqi street, named for Urumqi in Mandarin, in Shanghai on November 27, 2022, in the area where protests against China's zero-Covid policy took place the night before following a deadly fire in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)
'Chilling': Protester tells CNN what the atmosphere is like in China
03:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 shanquella robinson
Video shows woman being attacked in Mexico before being killed
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab xinjiang fire family
They lost 5 immediate family members in a fire. Hear why they can't attend the funeral
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
HONG KONG, CHINA - NOVEMBER 28: People hold sheets of blank paper in protest of COVID restriction in mainland as police setup cordon during a vigil in the central district on November 28, 2022 in Hong Kong, China. Protesters took to the streets in multiple Chinese cities after a deadly apartment fire in Xinjiang province sparked a national outcry as many blamed COVID restrictions for the deaths. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
Protesters take to Hong Kong's streets in solidarity with mainland
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab Farideh Moradkhani khamenei niece
Niece of Iranian Supreme Leader calls out government
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kim Jong Un watched Hwasong-17 ICBM launch with his daughter
Expert explains what new photos of Kim Jong Un's daughter may show
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Selina Wang November 27 2022 SCREENRAB
CNN reporter at site of protest against China's zero-Covid policy
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Video thumbnial china covid bbc journalist
Video shows British journalist 'beaten' and detained in China
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ischia Italy Landslide 02
Landslide flips cars on Italian tourist island
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ostrich orig thumb 2
See police try to wrangle runaway ostriches in Alberta
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover
NASA discovery reveals there may have been life on Mars
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
How Biden administration's export ban is choking off China's tech ambitions
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab anonymous protester
Iranian doctor asks if the West will stand on the 'right side of history'
03:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china covid son 1
He fully supported China's zero-Covid policy. Hear why he changed his mind
03:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Chinese President Xi Jinping has acknowledged the frustration within China amid his government’s unrelenting zero-Covid strategy, a European Union official told CNN, in his first known remarks on the protests that have erupted across the country in recent days.

Xi told visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing on Thursday that the protesters were “mainly students” who were frustrated after three years of Covid, and hinted at the potential relaxation of China’s prevention measures, an EU official told CNN Friday.

“Xi also said Omicron is less deadly than Delta, which makes the Chinese government feel more open to further relaxing Covid restrictions,” the EU official said.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing European professional norms.

However, the official could not confirm if Xi uttered the word “protest” in Mandarin, or say what wording exactly was used by the Chinese leader to describe the recent unrest over the restrictions.

Police form a cordon during a protest against China's strict zero-Covid measures on Nov. 27, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Police form a cordon during a protest against China's strict zero-Covid measures on Nov. 27, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

What's happening in China after zero-Covid protests? Here's what you need to know

Rare demonstrations have rocked China in recent days as the country approaches the end of a third year of severe controls on civilian life.

The latest wave of demonstrations is unprecedented since the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement of 1989. Since Xi came to power in 2012, the Communist Party has tightened its grip on all aspects of life, launched a sweeping crackdown on dissent, and built a high-tech surveillance state.

Xi’s remarks come as some areas in China are showing indications they will loosen some Covid restrictions, including lifting lockdowns and allowing some Covid patients to quarantine at home, following widespread anti-lockdown protests across the country.

Starting next Monday, public transportation operators in the Chinese capital of Beijing will no longer bar passengers if they don’t have a negative Covid-19 test result taken within the previous 48 hours, the municipal government said in a notice on Friday.

Residents line up for Covid-19 testing at a residential complex in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, China on December 1, 2022.
Residents line up for Covid-19 testing at a residential complex in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, China on December 1, 2022.
Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images

The new rule, which applies to buses and the metro, is a reversal of the city’s tightening of containment measures announced 10 days ago.

However, the country still hasn’t announced any roadmap for reopening and removing its myriad Covid restrictions nationwide.

The top official in charge of China’s Covid response told health officials Wednesday that the country faced a “new stage and mission” in pandemic control.

“With the decreasing toxicity of the Omicron variant, the increasing vaccination rate and the accumulating experience of outbreak control and prevention, China’s pandemic containment faces a new stage and mission,” Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said Wednesday, according to state news agency Xinhua.