Henry Dynov-Teixeira, 8, presents flowers to Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, following the royals' visit to Greentown Labs in Somerville, Massachusetts, on Thursday, December 1.
In pictures: Prince William and Kate visit Boston
Angela Weiss/AP

Published 1:22 PM EST, Thu December 1, 2022

Produced by CNN Digital's Photo Team

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, are in Boston this week to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards that William founded two years ago.

This is the couple's first trip to the United States since they visited New York City eight years ago. It's also their first international trip since the death of William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William, the heir to the British throne, founded his climate change prize in the hope of harnessing the world's smartest minds to confront some of the most pressing environmental challenges facing humanity. Each year for the next decade, five winners will receive £1 million (around $1.12 million) to fund their creative solutions to the climate crisis.

William and Kate learn more about climate innovations during their visit to Greentown Labs on Thursday.
Kirsty O'Connor/PA/AP
Kate talks to a child Thursday while visiting Roca, a nonprofit in Boston.
Stephen Lock/i-Images/Zuma Press
The royal couple watches an NBA game on Wednesday.
Brian Snyder/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
William and Kate are joined by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, right, and Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey as they kick off Earthshot celebrations on Wednesday. With the push of a button, they lit the civic building and other landmarks in green.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
A Boston subway station is illuminated green following Wednesday's lighting ceremony.
Steven Senne/AP
William and Kate arrive at Logan International Airport in Boston on Wednesday.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
A Kensington Palace spokesperson told CNN the couple were eager for more time in Boston so they could get to know communities and learn about the climate-related challenges facing the coastal city.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
People in Boston await the royal couple's arrival at City Hall Plaza on Wednesday.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images