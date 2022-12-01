Henry Dynov-Teixeira, 8, presents flowers to Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, following the royals' visit to Greentown Labs in Somerville, Massachusetts, on Thursday, December 1.

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, are in Boston this week to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards that William founded two years ago.

This is the couple's first trip to the United States since they visited New York City eight years ago. It's also their first international trip since the death of William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William, the heir to the British throne, founded his climate change prize in the hope of harnessing the world's smartest minds to confront some of the most pressing environmental challenges facing humanity. Each year for the next decade, five winners will receive £1 million (around $1.12 million) to fund their creative solutions to the climate crisis.