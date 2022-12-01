In this photo, taken with a long exposure, the Mauna Loa volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island on Monday, November 28.
Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images

Published 9:26 PM EST, Thu December 1, 2022

The world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, erupted in Hawaii this week for the first time in 38 years.

The eruption started late on Sunday, November 27, sending lava down one side of the volcano on Hawaii's Big Island. There has been no indication of a threat to nearby communities, but state health officials warned air quality could be worsened by hazards such as vog, or volcanic smog. There are also concerns that lava could eventually threaten the Big Island's main highway.

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

People in Beijing shout slogans on Monday, November 28, as they protest China's strict Covid-19 restrictions. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/26/china/china-protests-xinjiang-fire-shanghai-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">Unprecedented protests swept through China</a>, triggered by a deadly fire in Urumqi, the capital of the far western region of Xinjiang. Videos of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/01/china/china-protests-lockdown-softening-covid-explainer-intl-hnk" target="_blank">the incident</a> appeared to show that lockdown measures had delayed firefighters from reaching the victims. The protests in China often featured demonstrators holding pieces of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/29/economy/china-white-paper-protests-stock-run-intl-hnk" target="_blank">blank white paper</a>, a symbolic protest against censorship.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Mario Ferri <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/28/football/pitch-invader-rainbow-flag-2022-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">runs onto the field with a rainbow flag</a> during a World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay on Monday, November 28. The Italian was also wearing a shirt that said "save Ukraine" on the front and "respect for Iranian women" on the back. In a series of posts on his Instagram story, Ferri called himself the "new Robin Hood" and said, "Breaking the rules if you do it for a good cause is NEVER A CRIME." He was banned from attending future matches.
Abbie Parr/AP
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador attends a <a href="https://apnews.com/article/mexico-caribbean-city-9e98d280d256d8ac0348495be19610f7" target="_blank" target="_blank">pro-government rally</a> in Mexico City on Sunday, November 27.
Luis Antonio Rojas/For The New York Times/Redux
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, as they arrive for a <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/12/01/politics/gallery/macron-biden-white-house-state-dinner/index.html" target="_blank">state dinner</a> at the White House in Washington, DC, on Thursday, December 1.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, watch an NBA basketball game while <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/01/world/gallery/royals-boston-visit-william-kate/index.html" target="_blank">visiting Boston</a> on Wednesday, November 30. The royal couple came to the United States to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards that William founded two years ago.
Brian Snyder/Pool/AP
Local residents help police and war crimes investigators exhume the body of a 15-year-old girl in Pravdyne, Ukraine, on Tuesday, November 29. Residents said the girl had been executed by Russian forces along with several men whose bodies had been exhumed the day before in the recently liberated village.
Finbarr O'Reilly/The New York Times/Redux
Argentina star Lionel Messi is hit in the face by Poland's Wojciech Szczesny in the first half of their World Cup match on Wednesday, November 30. A penalty was given after video review, but Szczesny saved Messi's shot. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/20/football/gallery/world-cup-2022/index.html" target="_blank">See the best photos of the 2022 World Cup</a>.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Monkeys feast on fruits and sweet snacks during the annual Lopburi Monkey Festival in Thailand on Sunday, November 27. Local residents and tourists provide a banquet every year to the thousands of long-tailed macaques that live in the province of Lopburi.
Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
The Christmas tree is lit at New York City's Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, November 30.
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Vehicles are piled up on a beach after a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/28/europe/landslide-italy-ischia-death-toll-intl" target="_blank">deadly landslide</a> on the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday, November 26. The landslide also damaged buildings and obliterated transport infrastructure.
Ivan Romano/Getty Images
A man steers a boat in Dal Lake amid a thick blanket of fog in Srinagar, India, on Tuesday, November 29.
Tauseef Mustafa/AFP/Getty Images
Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. is defended by Texas Southern's Zytarious Mortle during a college basketball game in Lawrence, Kansas, on Monday, November 28.
Charlie Riedel/AP
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/30/world/webb-telescope-merging-galaxies-scn/index.html" target="_blank">This latest image</a> captured by the James Webb Space Telescope shows the beautiful chaos of two merging galaxies located some 500 million light-years from Earth. US Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron viewed the new image, along with a new composite of the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/19/world/webb-telescope-pillars-of-creation-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Pillars of Creation</a>, during a visit to NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, November 30.
NASA/ESA
The United States' Christian Pulisic scores the only goal in the World Cup match against Iran on Tuesday, November 29. With <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/29/football/iran-usa-qatar-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">the victory</a>, the United States advanced to the tournament's knockout stage. Pulisic was injured on the play and substituted at halftime.
Yukihito Taguchi/USA Today Sports/Reuters
US Attorney General Merrick Garland, center, listens to a question during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, November 30. The Justice Department <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/30/politics/merrick-garland-news-conference/index.html" target="_blank">is seeking access to "all" transcripts and other evidence collected</a> in the House's investigation of <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/01/03/politics/gallery/january-6-capitol-insurrection/index.html" target="_blank">last year's attack on the US Capitol</a>, Garland said in response to a question from CNN's Evan Perez. During this news conference, Garland also put the spotlight on several other cases brought by the department — including new litigation related to the Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis — that he said encapsulated the department's commitment to the rule of law, public safety and the protection of civil rights.
Patrick Semansky/AP
People chant anti-government slogans and hurl stones at police in Kathmandu, Nepal, as they protest the authorities' decision to remove landless squatters residing in various parts of the city.
Prakash Mathema/AFP/Getty Images
Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco signs autographs after an NFL football game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, November 27.
Charlie Riedel/AP
People watch the World Cup together in Gaza City on Monday, November 28.
Fatima Shbair/AP
US Sen. Rob Portman hugs US Sen. Susan Collins after the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/29/politics/same-sex-marriage-vote-senate" target="_blank">was passed by the Senate</a> on Tuesday, November 29. At right are US Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Tammy Baldwin. The legislation would protect same-sex and interracial marriage. It now goes to the House, which is expected to pass it before the end of the year.
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
People shop at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Friday, November 25. Online Black Friday sales in the United States <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/28/business/black-friday-sales-numbers/index.html" target="_blank">topped a record-breaking $9.12 billion this year</a>, according to Adobe Analytics, kicking off a solid start to the holiday shopping season despite inflation and other economic concerns.
Jamie Kelter Davis for CNN
A Ukrainian soldier looks through an artillery periscope while stationed on the front lines in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, November 30.
Yevhen Titov/AFP/Getty Images
The ball whizzes by Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward after a free kick by England's Marcus Rashford on Tuesday, November 29. Rashford scored two goals in England's 3-0 win.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Robert Burdine, foreground, gets a first look at his storm-damaged property in Choctaw County, Mississippi, on Wednesday, November 30. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/30/weather/tornadoes-severe-storms-south-wednesday/index.html" target="_blank">Severe storms and tornadoes</a> swept through parts of the South.
Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger/AP
Circus members from Kenya perform for Pope Francis during his weekly audience at St. Peter's Square on Wednesday, November 30.
Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters
Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, appears virtually during the New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday, November 30. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/30/business/sam-bankman-fried-ftx" target="_blank">Bankman-Fried admitted he made mistakes as chief executiv</a>e, but he said he "didn't ever try to commit fraud on anyone." Bankman-Fried resigned as FTX's CEO last month after it and dozens of affiliated companies filed for bankruptcy. It was one of the most stunning corporate implosions ever. Almost overnight, customers around the world were left scrambling to recover billions of funds that they'd deposited on the platform.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron stand for their national anthems during Macron's official arrival ceremony in Washington, DC, on Thursday, December 1. Biden is hosting Macron <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/01/politics/biden-macron-state-visit" target="_blank">for a state visit this week</a>. It's the first state visit during Biden's administration.
Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images
A small plane rests on live power lines after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/27/us/maryland-small-plane-crash-power-lines" target="_blank">crashing</a> in Montgomery Village, Maryland, on Sunday, November 27. The pilot and its passenger were stuck in the plane for nearly seven hours and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Tom Brenner/AP
A Kashmiri farmer braves sub-zero temperatures to extract lotus stems from Anchar Lake in Srinagar, India, on Wednesday, November 30.
Tauseef Mustafa/AFP/Getty Images
German figure skaters Alisa Efimova and Ruben Blommaert perform at a Grand Prix event in Espoo, Finland, on Sunday, November 27.
Jurij Kodrun/International Skating Union/Getty Images
Purdue's Brandon Newman falls into the first row of fans during a college basketball game in Portland, Oregon, on Friday, November 25.
Rick Bowmer/AP
A man holds his child for a photo as the sun sets over the Mediterranean Sea in Gaza City on Sunday, November 27. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/11/24/world/gallery/photos-this-week-november-17-november-24/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 34 photos</a>.
Fatima Shbair/AP