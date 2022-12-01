In this photo, taken with a long exposure, the Mauna Loa volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island on Monday, November 28.

Produced by CNN Digital's Photo Team

The world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, erupted in Hawaii this week for the first time in 38 years.

The eruption started late on Sunday, November 27, sending lava down one side of the volcano on Hawaii's Big Island. There has been no indication of a threat to nearby communities, but state health officials warned air quality could be worsened by hazards such as vog, or volcanic smog. There are also concerns that lava could eventually threaten the Big Island's main highway.

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.