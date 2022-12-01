teacher housing culver pkg vpx _00012119.png
An old convent and rooms for rent: Schools struggle to find affordable housing for staff
03:20 - Source: CNN
Economy 16 videos
teacher housing culver pkg vpx _00012119.png
An old convent and rooms for rent: Schools struggle to find affordable housing for staff
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Brian Moynihan Poppy Harlow interview 1129 SCREENSHOT
Bank of America CEO predicts 'mild recession' next year
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
heater vpx 111822
Some Americans being forced to pick between paying for groceries and heating their homes
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Customers browse racks of clothing as they shop inside a discount department retail store in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 7, 2022. - The US economy added a better-than-expected 428,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate remaining at a low 3.6 percent, the Labor Department reported. The data pointed to continued strong employment growth and contained hints that some inflationary pressures may be easing, with workers' wages rising less than in March. But investors remain anxious that rising prices and higher interest rates will hit consumers, slowing the economy's expansion in the second half of 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN reporter shows what consumer price growth means for inflation
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grocery shopper pandemic stew leonard's
Grocery chain CEO on food prices: 'My crystal ball is broken'
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
People walk past a "now hiring" sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia on June 3, 2022.
The jobs market is strong, but showing 'significant cracks'
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Robert Herjavec Fed
'Shark Tank' star makes prediction about the economy
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
retired americans inflation
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
laryy summers 10.20.22
Hear when Larry Summers thinks the US will enter a recession
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Lordstown Motors factory where GM once operated, in Lordstown, Ohio on October 16, 2020. The old GM factory has been acquired by Lordstown Motors, an electric truck startup that wants to build a full-size pickup called Endurance.
People in small town were left reeling after factory closure. Hear how they plan to vote
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A £1 pound coin is seen alongside US dollar bills on April 4, 2017 in Bath, England.
Here's what a strong US dollar means for you
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
For 25 years, Aaron Barcellos and his family have grown tomatoes. But with inflation and the lingering drought, tomatoes may not be one of the crops they grow next year.
Crushing three year drought leads to shortage of this grocery staple
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
drive thru pantry surprise romero pkg
Watch two sisters get the 'surprise of a lifetime' at this drive-thru food pantry
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Editor’s Note: Freddie Mac, which has tracked weekly average mortgage rates since 1971 and has periodically made changes to its Primary Mortgage Market Survey, changed the source of its data as of November 17, 2022. Instead of surveying lenders, the weekly results will be based on applications received by lenders that are submitted to Freddie Mac. Find more about Freddie Mac’s change here.

CNN  — 

Mortgage rates dipped again this week, marking the third straight week of falling rates.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.49% in the week ending December 1, down from 6.58% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.11%.

Mortgage rates have risen throughout most of 2022, spurred by the Federal Reserve’s unprecedented campaign of hiking interest rates in order to tame soaring inflation. But in the last couple of weeks, mortgage rates have tumbled following reports that indicated inflation may have finally reached its peak.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the central bank could start pulling back on the pace of its aggressive rate hikes as soon as December.

“Mortgage rates continued to drop this week as optimism grows around the prospect that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

But even with softening rates and easing prices, Khater said, economic uncertainty is tamping down homebuyer demand as we enter the last month of the year.

The average mortgage rate is based on mortgage applications that Freddie Mac receives from thousands of lenders across the country. The survey only includes borrowers who put down 20% and have excellent credit. But many buyers who put down less money upfront or have less-than-perfect credit will pay more than the average rate.

Watching inflation

Powell’s remarks on Wednesday were welcome news to investors.

But he added: “Despite some promising developments, we have a long way to go,” noting that the Fed has “not seen clear progress” on the decades-high inflation plaguing the economy.

“The Fed is indicating that the aggressive rate hikes this year have been enough to start slowing inflation,” said George Ratiu, Realtor.com’s manager of economic research.

Mortgage rates tend to track the yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds. As investors see or anticipate rate hikes, they make moves which send yields higher and mortgage rates rise.

Investors are also watching the Fed’s favorite inflation measure, released today, which showed some cooling. Taken together with yesterday’s news from Powell, US Treasury yields fell, suggesting mortgage rates are likely to go in the same direction.

“The retreat in mortgage rates from the 7.0% territory brings a measure of relief to homebuyers who watched their budgets shrink dramatically over the past year,” said Ratiu.

An opening for homebuyers

After nearly a year of mortgage rates rising, the breather in rates during the past few weeks has been welcome news to homebuyers. They have responded positively to lower rates, with mortgage applications to buy a home ticking up last week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has fallen nearly 60 basis points over the past five weeks, according to Freddie Mac’s numbers, which has drawn some prospective buyers back to the market, said Bob Broeksmit, CMB, President and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association

“With signs of economic slowing both in the US and globally, mortgage rates will remain volatile but are likely to continue to trend downward,” he said, noting that MBA forecasts mortgage rates to finish the year below 7%.

This means today’s buyers may have relatively lower payments than those buying just a few weeks ago.

At today’s rate, the buyer of a median-price home is looking at a $2,150 monthly payment—before taxes and insurance—an improvement from just a few weeks ago when that figure was about $2,300, according to Realtor.com.

“For real estate markets, mortgage rates compounded the relentless increase in prices over the past two-and-a-half years, pushing many buyers to the sidelines,” said Ratiu. “The reprieve in the relentless surge is welcome news. However, financial pressures continue to make the path to homeownership an expensive one for many households.”

The outlook for 2023 calls for housing costs to remain elevated, according to a Realtor.com’s forecast.

“The silver lining is that the inventory of homes for sale continues ramping up, even with sellers taking a step back from the market this fall,” said Ratiu. “Buyers who are ready can expect more properties to choose from, and a better negotiating position.”