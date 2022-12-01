Janet yellen SCREENGRAB October 27 2022
Hear what Janet Yellen thinks of the US economy right now
02:55 - Source: CNN
Economy 16 videos
Janet yellen SCREENGRAB October 27 2022
Hear what Janet Yellen thinks of the US economy right now
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Brian Moynihan Poppy Harlow interview 1129 SCREENSHOT
Bank of America CEO predicts 'mild recession' next year
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
heater vpx 111822
Some Americans being forced to pick between paying for groceries and heating their homes
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Customers browse racks of clothing as they shop inside a discount department retail store in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 7, 2022. - The US economy added a better-than-expected 428,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate remaining at a low 3.6 percent, the Labor Department reported. The data pointed to continued strong employment growth and contained hints that some inflationary pressures may be easing, with workers' wages rising less than in March. But investors remain anxious that rising prices and higher interest rates will hit consumers, slowing the economy's expansion in the second half of 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN reporter shows what consumer price growth means for inflation
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grocery shopper pandemic stew leonard's
Grocery chain CEO on food prices: 'My crystal ball is broken'
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
People walk past a "now hiring" sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia on June 3, 2022.
The jobs market is strong, but showing 'significant cracks'
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Robert Herjavec Fed
'Shark Tank' star makes prediction about the economy
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
retired americans inflation
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
laryy summers 10.20.22
Hear when Larry Summers thinks the US will enter a recession
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Lordstown Motors factory where GM once operated, in Lordstown, Ohio on October 16, 2020. The old GM factory has been acquired by Lordstown Motors, an electric truck startup that wants to build a full-size pickup called Endurance.
People in small town were left reeling after factory closure. Hear how they plan to vote
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A £1 pound coin is seen alongside US dollar bills on April 4, 2017 in Bath, England.
Here's what a strong US dollar means for you
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
For 25 years, Aaron Barcellos and his family have grown tomatoes. But with inflation and the lingering drought, tomatoes may not be one of the crops they grow next year.
Crushing three year drought leads to shortage of this grocery staple
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
drive thru pantry surprise romero pkg
Watch two sisters get the 'surprise of a lifetime' at this drive-thru food pantry
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Minneapolis CNN Business  — 

Sheets of dollar bills rolling off the presses at the Fort Worth Bureau of Engraving and Printing will soon bear the signature of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

But as it turns out, there was a lot riding on that little John Hancock, Yellen said Wednesday night as a guest on CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“I knew this was something you could really screw up, and I wanted to get it right,” she told Colbert. “And I practiced, and I practiced.”

In her first time as a guest on the late-night talk show, Yellen chatted inflation, economic uncertainty and the chicken scratch of the Treasury Secretaries who came before her.

“Two of my predecessors, President Obama’s Treasury Secretaries Tim Geithner and Jack Lew signed the currency, and their signatures were so illegible that people made fun of them,” she said, noting how Lew’s signatures looked like eight circles that were connected.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen talks on November 30 with Stephen Colbert, host of the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," about her signature that will appear on US bills.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen talks on November 30 with Stephen Colbert, host of the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," about her signature that will appear on US bills.
From The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Colbert chimed in: “It looked like how a child would draw smoke coming out of a chimney.”

Lew ultimately changed his Spirograph-looking signature before it landed on the nation’s bills and Geithner before him had to tweak his to “something where people could read my name,” he told Marketplace in 2012.

It’s been tradition for more than a century that both the US treasurer and the Treasury secretary sign currency to make them legal tender. And despite Yellen being in her role since January 2021, it’s taken until now because of the delayed appointment of a new treasurer. In June, President Joe Biden appointed Marilynn Malerba to the post of treasurer.

Their signatures will carry some added significance: It’s the first time in history that two women’s signatures will appear on US bills.

Beyond the banter about handwriting, Yellen earlier in the conversation discussed inflation and fielded questions about whether a recession is imminent.

Like her successor at the central bank, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, had said just hours earlier, Yellen indicated she thinks a soft landing is still possible.

“I believe there is a path to bringing inflation down while maintaining a strong, healthy labor market,” she said. “We had a rapid recovery, growth has slowed down, I expect the pace of job creation to slow down. That’s natural and expected when the unemployment rate is close to the lowest in 50 years.”

“So I think we can take the heat out of the economy,” she said.