December 2, 2022

Today on CNN 10, we’re examining the end of the Atlantic hurricane season. The first half of the season had no hurricanes for the first time since 1941. But, in the second half, three destructive hurricanes hit the U.S. We’ll also introduce you to a school principal who’s empowering her students and defining her school’s sense of pride by coining the phrase “I am not my zip code.” And finally this week, we’ll travel with two friends who biked over 4,000 miles all the way to the World Cup.

